Homestead-Miami Speedway and The NASCAR Foundation Team Up for Homestead Hospital Visit on "Giving Tuesday"

Homestead-Miami Speedway celebrated the gift of giving this holiday season as the championship track delivered teddy bears and hats to patients in the emergency room and pediatrics wing of Homestead Hospital.

As part of “Giving Tuesday,” the track teamed up with The NASCAR Foundation to deliver Speedy Bears to the hospital’s Speediatrics unit. Employees from the Speedway went room to room visiting patients, helping to brighten their day and spread the holiday cheer.

In addition to Homestead Hospital, “Operation Speedy Bear Brigade” took place in 24 different locations across the NASCAR industry. In total, more than 1,000 Speedy Bears were delivered to children throughout the day.

To participate in Giving Tuesday, donations are being accepted through The NASCAR Foundation. For every $25 donated, the foundation will give one bear to a child. To contribute to The NASCAR Foundation’s Speediatrics Children’s fund, please visit www.Foundation.NASCAR.com/Speediatrics.

Homestead Miami Speedway PR