2019 Iowa Speedway Single-Race and Weekend Package Tickets on Sale TODAY

Those looking to give the gift of speed this holiday season will find multiple options for race fans next summer. Iowa Speedway is fortunate to host a variety of motorsport disciplines every year, and 2019 won’t be any different. Race fans won’t want to miss a minute of the action with the return of the NASCAR Xfinity Series, INDYCAR, ARCA Racing Series, NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series and the NASCAR K&N Pro Series in 2019.



Single-race and event weekend tickets for the 2019 race season at Iowa Speedway go on sale TODAY, beginning at 8 a.m. CT. The holidays are just around the corner and what better gift than to give the gearhead in your family, tickets to attend our world-class racing events next summer.



The speedway is pleased to offer 2019 tickets at the same low prices seen in 2018. For the third consecutive year, ticket prices have remained the same; Single-race tickets start at just $20 and event weekend ticket packages, offering as much as a 10 percent discount, begin at $32.



"We are excited about the 2019 race season at The Fastest Short Track on the Planet," said Iowa Speedway President David Hyatt. "We host some of the best racing anywhere and encourage race fans to make us part of their summer entertainment calendar.



"Iowans take great pride in Iowa Speedway and we appreciate their long-standing support, devotion and reverence for our race track."



Single-race and event weekend tickets can be purchased in one of three convenient ways. Fans can purchase tickets, access additional information and ask questions by visiting IowaSpeedway.com, calling 866-787-8946, or dropping by the Ticket Office in Newton, Iowa Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. CT.



2018 Season Ticket Holders can renew their tickets by clicking HERE or by calling 866-787-8946. Renewals are available until Feb. 21.



While most sporting events give ticket holders access to their seat only… here are some incredible experiences that are included with an Iowa Speedway race ticket:



Early Infield Fan Walk Access: All ticketed fans will have complimentary access to the Infield Fan Walk ahead of Concourse Gates opening.

Youth Tickets: Iowa Speedway’s Youth Ticketing Program offers free admission for children 12 and under in the grandstands to all six event days.



Loyal fans save the most money through Iowa Speedway’s Season Ticket packages which were announced earlier this year. Starting at $99, Season Ticket packages are the best value, offering up to 29 percent off retail prices, in designated sections.



Iowa Speedway will host six racing events in 2019.



NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Iowa 200 – Saturday, June 15

NASCAR Xfinity Series Iowa 250 – Sunday, June 16

ARCA Racing Series Iowa 150 – Friday, July 19

IndyCar Series Iowa 300 – Saturday, July 20

NASCAR K&N Pro Series Casey’s General Store 150 – Friday, July 26

NASCAR Xfinity Series U.S. Cellular 250 – Saturday, July 27

Iowa Speedway PR