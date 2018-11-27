Richmond Raceway to Offer Kids’ Pricing for DC Solar FanGrounds Passes in 2019

Richmond Raceway (Richmond) strives to provide a family atmosphere for NASCAR fans to create lifelong memories. To further the fan experience families, Richmond is now offering kids’ pricing for DC Solar FanGrounds passes beginning with the 2019 season. NASCAR’s youngest fans will now be able to get closer than ever to NASCAR’s best in the new modernized infield for a special kids’ price.

“Richmond Raceway prides itself on providing a family-friendly experience for our loyal fans,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “By offering special kids’ pricing in the DC Solar FanGrounds, we are offering another opportunity for families to grow their NASCAR passion with the full immersion into the sport. I look forward to seeing more fans of all ages in the modernized infield during our two NASCAR race weekends in 2019.”

Kids 12 & under will now have a special ticket price for both single-day and weekend DC Solar FanGrounds passes. For single-day admission, kids 12 & under will be $25 and a race weekend DC Solar FanGrounds pass will be $40.

The DC Solar FanGrounds brings fans closer than ever to their favorite sport. The new modernized infield puts fans right in the middle of the action by providing an unparalleled fan experience. With fan viewing walkways in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series garages, fans can watch their favorite drivers and race teams at work. Additionally, fans can watch pre-race and driver introductions, enjoy unique food items from the concession stands, engage with NASCAR celebrity events, and watch the race from one of the many neighborhoods in the DC Solar FanGrounds.

Fans must purchase a race ticket in order to buy a DC Solar FanGrounds pass. The pass allows fans to be in the modernized infield during the entire race. DC Solar FanGrounds passes for adults are $70 for individual races or $125 for a full race weekend. For more information on the DC Solar FanGrounds, visit richmondraceway.com/fangrounds .

Kids 12 & under also experience special discounts on grandstand tickets throughout the NASCAR season. On NASCAR Xfinity Series race nights, kids 12 & under are free in all grandstands section with a ticketed adult. For Monster Energy Series races, kids 12 & under are $25 off in every grandstand section. For more information on kids pricing, visit richmondraceway.com/ kidstickets.

Adult discounts are also offered for RICHMOND NATION season ticket holders, military, and groups. The best way for fans to get the most out of their 2019 NASCAR season at Richmond is to become a RICHMOND NATION Season Ticket Holder. These fans have tickets to both the April and September NASCAR race weekends for the best price on their seats and receive exclusive RICHMOND NATION perks. From special discounts to invitations for exclusive events, these benefits reward our most loyal fans. Signing up is free for fans. To become a RICHMOND NATION member, visit richmondraceway.com/ richmondnation or call 866-455-7223.

In appreciation for all that our service members do for our great country, Richmond is proud to offer the Military Appreciation Program. Past and present service members enjoy exclusive discounts on NASCAR Xfinity Series tickets. Service members also receive a discount on DC Solar FanGrounds passes with the purchase of a Monster Energy Series race ticket. To learn more about the Military Appreciation Program, visit richmondraceway.com/military.

America’s Premier Short Track is the perfect location for group outings. Tickets are available for both NASCAR race weekends with special savings with the purchase of 20 or more tickets. The option is perfect for businesses, civic groups and social clubs, charter bus companies, and more. For more information about Richmond group ticket packages, visit richmondraceway.com.

Richmond Raceway PR