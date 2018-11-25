Youngblood, Moen, Nelson Bring the Heat, Claim Winter Wins

The Boise Bath and Kitchen Company Winter Heat Series debuted Saturday, November 24, as the Big Daddy’s Barbecue Hornets, Bombers, and Open Division competitors strapped in for their first post season meeting.

The Big Daddy’s Barbecue Hornets were first to the green flag. Nick Durbin sliced his way to the early lead, but quickly found himself under fire from Colton Nelson. Meridian, Idaho’s Nelson sailed by to take the top spot on lap twenty before Chuck Youngblood broke free from the pack and steamed to the leader’s rear bumper.

As Nelson pushed hard to keep first place his machine broke loose and Youngblood pounced. Nelson gathered himself and kept pace with Youngblood as the lead duo sped into lapped traffic. With Youngblood bottled up Nelson ducked low, but couldn’t complete the late pass and Caldwell, Idaho’s Youngblood took the first Boise Bath and Kitchen Company Winter Heat Series victory.

Jodi Moen may not have led the Bomber field to green, but by the end of lap one the Jerome, Idaho youngster had muscled her way atop the Pepsi-Cola scoreboard. Moen showed the way through the race’s first half before Jett Nelson raced through the ranks and caught the lady racer and relegated her to second.

Moen continued to wheel her car hard to keep in contact with Nelson, though she could only watch as the leader grew smaller and smaller in the windshield. With seven laps to go Moen’s persistence paid off as Nelson’s engine began to sputter. Moen quickly caught back up to the leader, and with two laps left worked her way around Nelson’s stricken machine to cross the Caleb’s Chop Shop Victory Stripe first.

The gremlin that plagued Jett Nelson during the Bomber main event was determined to be an empty fuel tank. With a full load of fuel on board the young Meridian, Idaho driver pulled back on track to compete in the Open Division’s 25 lap feature. The green flag waved and Nelson weaved his way to the early lead.

Behind Nelson, Doyle Moen got his NAPA Auto Parts Big 5 Late Model warmed up, and on lap ten dove below Nelson for the lead. Surrounded by slower Bomber and Big Daddy’s Barbecue Hornet racers, Moen yielded the lead and pulled into the pit area two laps later, which left the lead and the win to Nelson.

With the Boise Bath and Kitchen Company Winter Heat Series' first three feature winners crowned, the quarter-mile asphalt oval turns its sights to Saturday, December 15, and the Hornet Mini-Enduro 100. Along with the $500 to win 100 lap Big Daddy's Barbecue Hornet feature, the Junior Stingers, Bombers, Mini Stocks, and Open divisions are slated for a potentially snowy speedway smack down.

Meridian Speedway PR