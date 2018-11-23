Season Passes, No Increase In Price, Now Available For Grandview Speedway 2019 Season

With Christmas just a few weeks away Grandview Speedway, the NASCAR sanctioned weekly track located in Bechtelsville, PA, is offering a gift idea for that special someone.



Again this year, with no increase in the price, the one-third-mile, banked clay track, headed into its 57th consecutive season of operation, is offering season passes that cover the admission to every Saturday event in 2019 starting with the season opener on April 6th and continuing through the huge Freedom 76 Classic on September 21st.



The season pass is priced at $350 which affords a significant savings for fans planning to attend all the Saturday events on the schedule kicking off with the Bruce Rogers Memorial on April 6th.



As in the past the season pass holders will be invited to select their reserved seat for the season early in 2019.



The season pass does not include the Bob Miller/Rogers Family promoted Thunder on the Hill special events.



Season passes are available by sending a check covering the passes being ordered, payable to Grandview Speedway, to Grandview Speedway, 87 Wilt Road, Bechtelsville, PA 19505. To speed delivery please include a self-addressed postage paid envelope.



A complete schedule of events taking place at the popular racing facility will be announced in the near future.



The season opens with the annual free-to-the-public practice session on Saturday, March 30th at noon.



Information on event sponsorships, billboard and track magazine advertising, is available from Ernie Saxton at 267.934.7286 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . A brochure with complete details on marketing opportunities is available upon request.



Grandview Speedway is located on Passmore Road in Bechtelsville, PA, just off Route 100, 10 miles north of Pottstown. Keep up to date at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook. Telephone 610.754.7688.



Grandview Speedway PR