Give the Gift of ‘DEGA this Year with Talladega Superspeedway’s Black Friday/Cyber Monday Package

Black Friday (Nov. 23) and Cyber Monday (Nov. 26) are approaching fast and NASCAR fans should look no further than the gift of ‘DEGA when searching for the perfect holiday deal. Talladega Superspeedway has a special $75 Black Friday/Cyber Monday Package offer – with $40 savings – for the spring tripleheader weekend, April 26-28, 2019, featuring the GEICO 500. To take advantage, fans can visit here.

Whether it is for yourself or for someone else, this package is for everyone and includes:

One (1) Lincoln Grandstand Ticket (between the exit of Turn 4 and the entrance to pit road) for the GEICO 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series event on Sunday, April 28

One (1) weekend FanVision rental and one (1) headset valid for the spring race weekend April 26-28, which features the General Tire 200 (April 26) for the ARCA Racing Series, the Talladega 300 (April 27) for the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the GEICO 500 (April 28) for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

One (1) Talladega Christmas card

A kids Black Friday/Cyber Monday Package is also available for kids 12 and younger for only $37.50 and the same inclusions apply. To purchase a kids package fans must call 1-877-Go2-DEGA.

The FanVision controller delivers fans exclusive content throughout race weekend. The controller puts fans inside the racing action with a live broadcast, up to eight in-car cameras, radio scanners for all drivers, detailed driver stats and bios, plus much more!

Talladega Superspeedway will celebrate its 50th Anniversary in 2019, as well as the $50 million Transformation Infield Project. An Oversized Vehicle Tunnel that will be open 24 hours is slated for completion during the spring weekend. Ticket information for those races and all Talladega Superspeedway events is available online at www.talladegasuperspeedway. com or by calling 1-877-Go2-DEGA.

TSS PR