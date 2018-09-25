Happy Hour Lasts All Weekend Long with Talladega Superspeedway’s $24 College Ticket Package!

There’s a whole lot of party with Talladega Superspeedway’s $24 college student ticket package to NASCAR’s “Party Capital” during its doubleheader NASCAR Playoff weekend, Oct. 12-14. The incredible deal offers some of the best entertainment for students looking to round up the crew and escape campus for an exciting weekend of fun.

The college student ticket package at NASCAR’s biggest track is available to all college students with a valid student ID. An array of benefits for students at an unbelievable price include:

Free camping/parking in the College Tailgate Zone located in GEICO North Park

Free admission to Friday (Oct. 12) evening’s “Big One on the Blvd.” driver parade and fan competitions in the famous infield

Free admission to the traditional Saturday (Oct. 13) Night Infield Concert presented by Wind Creek Casino and Hotel featuring country music artist Chris Janson

Free tram service - in and out of the track - for Friday’s “Big One on the Blvd.” & Saturday’s infield concert

General admission seating in the Gadsden Grandstand sections A-D near Turn 4 to the 1000Bulbs.com 500 race on Sunday (Oct. 14)

Opportunity to bring your own cooler into the Gadsden Grandstand (soft-sided, maximum size of 14”x14”x14”, no glass), filled with your favorite snacks and beverages

A chance to be a part of the Party Capital of NASCAR!

To learn more about the amazing college student ticket package and other ticket information for Talladega Superspeedway’s intense doubleheader NASCAR Playoff weekend, which will also showcase the Talladega 250 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event on Saturday, Oct. 13, please visit www.talladegasuperspeedway. com/college or call 855-518-RACE (7223).

TSS PR