Spectacular New Look Awaits Fans at Bank of America ROVAL™ 400

The ROVALution has arrived at America’s Home for Racing. Race fans attending this weekend’s Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 on the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL™ will experience an electric, new-look road-racing atmosphere like nothing else in Charlotte Motor Speedway’s illustrious history.

With course paint completed by world-class British track surface painters RoadGrip – plus a new, painted frontstretch turf, ornate wall designs and signage courtesy of Mycroft Signs – fans will see a collection of Grand Prix-style visuals when the stars of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series do battle on Charlotte’s 2.28-mile, 17-turn ROVAL™.

Mycroft Signs, RoadGrip and speedway operations staff used 5,400 gallons of paint in the project – which saw the yellow walls change color for the first time in a decade, through the use of Pioneer Athletics paint, a temporary and removable paint product also used at the Super Bowl.

The cutoff race in the first round of the Monster Energy Cup playoffs coincides with the series’ first playoff race on a road course. Drivers, crews and cars will be under immense pressure – and fans from all 50 states and 12 foreign countries will witness an unforgettable event on a remarkable course.

“We’re going to bring a flavor of the Formula 1 circuits to the ROVAL™,” said RoadGrip Contract Director Hugh Blackburn, whose team regularly paints F1 courses all over the world. “We'll put some edge lines in, some color and we'll break up the massive asphalt with some branding and longitudinal striking to give it some continuity from the oval to the road course. Hopefully, that color and that variety will engage the fans in a different way. … It’ll certainly give a bit more to the fans.”

