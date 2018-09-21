Richmond Raceway Introduces Pre-Race Playoff Car Introductions

NASCAR is a team sport, and Richmond Raceway (Richmond) is embracing the impact teamwork has on success in NASCAR with the addition of car introductions with Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race teams during Pre-Race Ceremonies for the Federated Auto Parts 400 Playoff race. New car introductions will take place in the Markel Entertainment Plaza, which is located near Turn 1 in the DC Solar FanGrounds. All fans with a DC Solar FanGrounds pass are invited to Pre-Race Ceremonies, which include driver introductions.

“Our new car introductions as part of our Pre-Race Ceremonies for the Federated Auto Parts 400 will enhance the fan experience in the new DC Solar FanGrounds,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “As our loyal fans explore the new modernized infield, we will continue find ways to expand their race day entertainment experience.”

Car introductions for the 16 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoff teams will take place at the breezeway located at Gatorade Victory Lane and garage stall eight beginning at 6 p.m. Cars will be pushed through the breezeway by their race teams while lights and smoke are displayed. The cars will be pushed to toward pit road. Playoff race cars will be at the front of the grid for both playoff races.

Driver introductions for both Friday and Saturday night will take place in the same breezeway beside Gatorade Victory Lane at 6:50 p.m. The drivers will walk through the breezeway filled with lights and smoke to the cheers of the fans along a pier in the DC Solar FanGrounds. Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers will then proceed to Toyota Tundras for a ride around the track to greet fans in the grandstands.

All DC Solar FanGrounds pass holders will be invited to join Pre-Race Ceremonies. Single-day DC Solar FanGrounds passes are $70, and passes for the entire weekend are $125. For more information on the DC Solar FanGrounds, visit richmondraceway.com/fangrounds .

Richmond Raceway PR