Richmond Raceway Strikes Renewal with Go Bowling as 2019 Fall NASCAR Xfinity Series Entitlement Sponsor

Richmond Raceway (Richmond) announces an extension of its relationship with the bowling industry as Go Bowling will return as the entitlement sponsor for the fall NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race in 2019. The Go Bowling 250, set for Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, marks the start of the 2019 NXS Playoff.

“Go Bowling’s strong presence in motorsports continues to grow, and Richmond Raceway is a big part of the strategy to share their message,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “We have enjoyed building a relationship with their brand, and look forward to continuing to work together to unite the community of bowling and motorsports fans in the greater Richmond region.”

Go Bowling was entitlement sponsor for the Go Bowling at The Glen Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International earlier this year. The brand previously has been an entitlement sponsor at Kansas Speedway and Pocono Raceway, as well as a sponsor for several teams at various levels of the sport. Go Bowling also has a partnership with Stewart-Haas Racing.

“Bowling and racing have strong ties in terms of the demographics of our participants and fans respectively,” said John Harbuck, President of Strike Ten Entertainment. “Our relationship with Richmond Raceway provides an opportunity to amplify our messaging about the benefits of bowling not only to the fans attending the race but also to the much wider national television and radio audiences tuning into the Go Bowling 250. We are looking forward to another great year in 2019.”

Go Bowling is the consumer-facing brand of the bowling industry. Its website, GoBowling.com, is the go-to site for consumers to learn more about the sport of bowling, including information about 1,700 bowling centers around the country. The site helps fans find local bowling centers, promotional offers, bowling video tips, and other bowling information. To learn more about Go Bowling, visit gobowling.com.

Richmond Raceway and the bowling industry have partnered to host the PWBA Tour Championship the last two years (2017-2018). As part of the initial partnership, four bowling lanes were installed in the historic Old Dominion Building for PWBA Tour Championship, following the tournament the lanes are open for fan experiences over the race weekend. The lanes will be open for fan engagement for the Go Bowling 250 as well as the Federated Auto Parts 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race.

Richmond’s special pricing for kids 12 and younger welcomes kids 12 and younger free for NXS races with a ticketed adult, including general admission and reserved seating. For more information on kids pricing, visit richmondraceway.com/familyfun.

Richmond Raceway PR