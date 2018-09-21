159th Fighter Wing Will Perform Flyover Prior to the Federated Auto Parts 400

Richmond Raceway (Richmond) will honor our nation’s military with its annual pre-race ceremonies prior to the Federated Auto Parts 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race. The military-themed pre-race ceremonies will be highlighted by a flyover of four F-15 Eagles from the 159th Fighter Wing, Louisiana Air National Guard based at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans.

“We are honored to have the 122nd Fighter Squadron perform the flyover prior to the Federated Auto Parts 400,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “The flyover is a fan-favorite on race day, and a memory many fans remember long after they leave the track. The roar of the F-15’s before NASCAR engines fire will keep fans on their feet prior to the first-ever Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race at Richmond Raceway.”

“The President’s Own” United States Marine Band, under the direction of Drum Major, Master Gunnery Sergeant Duane King, will perform the National Anthem and God Bless America prior to the Federated Auto Parts 400. This will not be the first time the President’s Own will perform the National Anthem at Richmond as they have performed the National Anthem the last two fall race weekends.

After “The President’s Own” performs God Bless America, the Bandit Flight Team will conduct a flyover during pre-race ceremonies. Fans in attendance on Saturday night will be treated to two flyovers as part of Richmond’s salute to the armed forces.

Major General Scott J. Zobrist, Commander, 9th Air Force, Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, will deliver the Pledge of Allegiance while the Joint Armed Forces Color Guard from the Military District of Washington, led by SSG Brett Krohn, will present our nation’s colors. The American Flag unfurl will take place by U.S. Army 1st Recruiting Battalion. Skydivers from Team FasTrax will bring an American Flag, “Virginia is for Racing Lovers” flag, and National POW/MIA Day flag from the sky. Friday is National POW/MIS Recognition Day in the United States, which honors those who were prisoners of war and those who are still missing in action. Lieutenant James Block, United States Navy Chaplain, will deliver the invocation.

On Friday, Sept. 21, fans will see the Bandit Flight Team perform the flyover during pre-race ceremonies for the Go Bowling 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff race. First Sergeant Stephanie Doehr, representing Fort Lee and the 392D Army Band, will sing the National Anthem, while the United States Army Combined Arms Support Command Color Guard presents our nation’s colors. The invocation will be given by Pastor Joe Ellison, Jr., Chaplain for Sports Athletics at Virginia Union University.

For more information on Richmond’s NASCAR Playoff Race Weekend programming, visit richmondraceway.com.

Richmond Raceway PR