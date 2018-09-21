Infield RV Spots Added Due to High Demand for Talladega Superspeedway’s Doubleheader NASCAR Playoff Weekend, Oct. 12-14

For fans who missed out on grabbing one of Talladega Superspeedway’s coveted infield RV camping spots for the venue’s doubleheader NASCAR Playoff weekend Oct. 12-14, they are now in luck! After selling out of infield RV spots weeks ago, NASCAR’s most competitive track has reserved a one-time-only section near the start-finish line for additional RV camping.

The new Paddock RV Camping area, in the past used as an area for Competitor RV parking, offers a limited number of secured spots near the south end of the Road Course Loop and a short walk from Talladega Blvd. and the Miller Lite Pavilion. Each site’s 20’ x 40’ space provides enough room to support motorhomes, fifth wheels and pull-behinds.

By reserving a spot in the Paddock RV Camping ground, fans will also receive a plethora of first-class hospitality bonuses, including two 5-day infield admissions, two Saturday Pre-Race Passes, two Sunday Pre-Race Pit Pass Upgrades and one tow vehicle pass.

A Sunday Pre-Race Pit Pass Upgrade for the 1000Bulbs.com 500 on Sunday, Oct. 14, provides fans an enhanced race-day experience with access to stroll down pit road, see their favorite competitors walk the Red Carpet to the Drivers Meeting, attend the exclusive Driver Q&A Session and welcome the world’s best racers during Driver Introductions. The Saturday Pre-Race Pass gives fans the chance to observe Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) teams’ prep, as well as watch Cup practice, from “pit alley” and enjoy a front seat to Driver Introductions for the Talladega 250, Oct. 13.

Fans can book their Paddock RV Camping spot for $1,300, with the option to tack on a 2-day Paddock Pass for $400 per person or add a single-day pass at standard pricing. Additional infield admissions can be purchased by calling the Talladega Ticket Office at 855-518-RACE (7223). Kids 12 and younger are not required to have an infield wristband.

Buying a Paddock RV Camping spot is a gateway for fans to experience all the entertainment that has earned Talladega its reputation as NASCAR’s “Party Capital.” From the “Big One on the Blvd.” on Friday to Chris Janson headlining the Saturday Night Infield Concert presented by Wind Creek Casino and Hotel, fans in the infield will be at the heart of a full line-up of activities that are sure to create once-in-a-lifetime memories in addition to the thrilling racing action of the 1000Bulbs.com 500 and Talladega 250 Playoff races.

To learn more about the limited Paddock RV Camping spaces and reserve a spot, fans can visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223).

