Richmond Raceway Unveils 21-Foot Eternal Fan Piston Near Frontstretch Gate

Before the start of Richmond Raceway’s (Richmond) first-ever NASCAR Playoff Race Weekend, presented by Who’s Your Driver, the track welcomed the installation of the world’s largest piston near the Frontstretch gate. The 21-foot tall Eternal Fan Piston was installed for fans to secure their precious objects and memories for future generations. The Eternal Fan Piston is a permanent place for race fans to secure items that remind them of their favorite memories at America’s Premier Short Track.

Earlier this year, Richmond announced a partnership with Eternal Fan™ to launch a Fan Memories™ program for loyal fans to preserve their treasured memories and keepsakes at the track for generations to come. The Fan Memories program allows fans to secure their eternal relationship to Richmond with Fan Memories Plaques in the new Eternal Fan Pedestrian Tunnel in the DC Solar FanGrounds, and safeguarding their precious objects and memories in the world’s largest Eternal Fan Piston at the track.

“The world’s largest Eternal Fan Piston will truly be a sight to behold as fans walk through the Midway and make their way inside the track,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “Richmond Raceway has been a special place for generations of fans, so our partnership with Eternal Fan gives our loyal race fans a way to preserve their memories and keepsakes through the Fan Memories Program for generations to come.”

As part of today’s Eternal Fan Racing Piston installation, NASCAR driver, Joey Gase unveiled the StarCom #00 Eternal Fan / Fan Memories wrapped race car for the Federated Auto Parts 400. The race car’s wrap included 100 names of fans, kicking off the Fan Memories program at Richmond.

“The fans of Richmond Raceway will now have two great ways to share and secure their special memories made here,” said Eternal Fan President Matt Linn. “The Fan Memories program will provide the fans a new way to capture the memories made at Richmond. The Eternal Fan Piston will be the landmark where many great fan memories will take place. We are very proud to partner with Richmond and showcase to the fans how this is the place that memories are made.”

The new Eternal Fan Pedestrian Tunnel is the entry point for fans to the DC Solar FanGrounds, as part of Richmond Raceway Reimagined’s $30 million infield redevelopment project. The new Fan Memories program will provide opportunities for fans to share their memories with a customized personal memory plaque. The Fan Memories Plaques can be symbolic of special times shared with friends and family at Richmond, favorite races, drivers, or other memories from the Action Track. The plaques will illustrate the iconic Richmond racing experience that will continue to be told to future race fans.

To learn about the Fan Memories program at Richmond, visit richmondraceway.com/ fanmemories.

Richmond Raceway PR