Crews Far Exceeded Expectations On The Way To South Boston Speedway Limited Crown

Trey Crews expected 2018 to be good for him at South Boston Speedway.

When the final checkered flag flew, though, he was amazed at what he and his team had accomplished in the Limited Sportsman Division. He won eight times in 12 starts. A sixth was his worst finish of the year. He wound up winning the Limited championship, the second of his career, by almost 50 points.

An off-season alliance to drive for longtime sponsor Steve Stallings and receive setup input from veteran NASCAR Camping World Truck Series crew chief Marcus Richmond was the key to the amazing season.

“I came into the year with the deal with Steve helping and Marcus Richmond with his knowledge and engineering, I thought we would be good,” said the 23-year-old Crews. “But to be this good is shocking and humbling.”

Crews, who also won the 2015 Limited title at South Boston, downplays his role in the season’s success.

“With the talent that is at South Boston, it (championship) means a lot. It says a lot about this team,” said Crews. “With this team I felt like it showed more of what I had the potential to do. I could be more consistent and race for the wins every week.

“I feel like every week at South Boston we had a top-three car and were competitive for the win every week.”

Stallings, an owner of collision centers in the Danville area, has been a longtime fixture in regional motorsports. He typically sponsors several cars at South Boston, including Crews.

When Crews finished the 2017 season with a damaged race car Stallings offered one of his for 2018.

“Steve has been helping me for a long time. I pretty much totaled my car last year and I started the season with one of Steve’s and Marcus helped us with the baseline to show us where we needed to be,” said Crews, who was sponsored by Stallings Collision Centers, Tanner Racing Engines, Team Industrial, Mincey’s Graphics, Red Ball Oxygen, Owens Farms and Halifax Insurance.

And Crews said Stallings is a very “hands on” owner and sponsor.

“Steve’s been around racing a long time. He and I did most all of the work at the shop, a lot of late nights,” said Crews. “H.E. Crews, my father, is such a big part of my racing. And Steve is a big part of it. I wouldn’t have been able to do what I’ve done this season without him.”

There is a break in action at South Boston Speedway until Saturday, November 3 when the CARS Response Energy Tour visits for the AutosbyNelson.com 250. The CARS Tour final race of 2018 will decide championships in both its Late Model Stock Car Division and Super Late Model Division with 125-lap races on tap for each division.

Adult tickets are $10 in advance and $15 the day of the race. Children age 12 and under will be admitted free with a paying adult.

SBS PR