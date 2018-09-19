ISC Announces Comprehensive Ticket and Travel Protection Program

International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market; ISCA; OTC Bulletin Board: ISCB) (“ISC”) today announced the implementation of a comprehensive ticket and travel protection program with the ISC Weather Protection Program and TicketGuardian, both initiatives that will provide safeguards to guests when planning and attending NASCAR events.

The ISC Weather Protection Program applies to all paid grandstand tickets to NASCAR races at any ISC facility that are postponed and rescheduled to a different date due to inclement weather. Guests will now be able to exchange paid grandstand tickets that were not used on a rescheduled race date for a future NASCAR event at an ISC facility. The unused grandstand tickets may be exchanged for a same-series ticket of equal or lesser value based on event and seating location availability.

Guests with an unused grandstand ticket have 60 days to contact the ticket office at the ISC facility where the event was postponed. Eligible grandstand tickets may be exchanged for any future NASCAR race at an ISC facility within one year of the original event date or for the same race the following year, excluding the DAYTONA 500. Customers who have tickets to a postponed DAYTONA 500 event may exchange their tickets for a future DAYTONA 500 event; however, tickets from other Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series events may not be exchanged for a DAYTONA 500 ticket.

“Race fans make significant investments to attend NASCAR races at our facilities,” stated Lesa France Kennedy, ISC Chief Executive Officer. “When inclement weather impacts the schedule, it can be frustrating. The ISC Weather Protection Program addresses that concern and provides an assurance to our guests that if they can’t attend the rescheduled event, they will have the opportunity to see another race at another ISC facility.”

In situations that keep fans from attending the races, TicketGuardian's FanShield insurance technology will continue to provide fans a feeling of security when buying tickets in advance. With low-cost coverage, fans are protected from the burden of having to resell their ticket or losing their money altogether if they're unable to attend the event. Customers instead can receive a refund despite the traditional status quo of events, tickets, and registrations being non-refundable.

Fans that attend NASCAR events at ISC facilities will now enjoy comprehensive coverage when planning and attending events.

For further details on the ISC Weather Protection Program, visit www.iscmotorsports.com/weather .

ISC PR