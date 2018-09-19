Martinsville Speedway Announces Changes to ValleyStar Credit Union 300 Format

NASCAR’s best Late Model Stock Car teams will have a new element of strategy in the 2018 ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway on September 29.

This year, teams will have options when it comes to putting on new tires that will add to the drama of NASCAR’s biggest, richest and most prestigious Late Model Stock Car race.

The 200-lap feature will be stopped at Lap 100 and at Lap 180. Teams will start the feature race on the tires used in the qualifying races on race day. They will then have four fresh tires available for the feature race. They will be able to put these fresh tires on their car at either Lap 100 or Lap 180. Teams will be able to split this allotment however they see fit.

Cars will be able to add up to 10 gallons of fuel at Lap 100 and again at Lap 180.

“We are constantly evaluating the rules and procedures for the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 in an effort to produce the best race possible for the fans,” Speedway President Clay Campbell said. “Giving teams so much flexibility with the tires they have on hand for the feature race should produce a new element of strategy and some extraordinary racing in the last 100 laps of the feature race.”

Campbell noted that a team’s ability to put two tires on at each break, four tires on at halfway or four tires on for the final 20-lap shootout puts new pressure on the decision-making of teams and crew chiefs.

“We really think this tire rule will create some excitement in the garage,” Campbell said. “The option to put on one, two, three, or four fresh tires at two different points in the race will create some real strategy decisions for these crew chiefs and their teams. It will be fun to see how it plays out.”

Motor Racing Network’s coverage of the ValleyStar Credit Union 300, presented by Rural King, can be streamed digitally at www.mrn.com, as well as on the MRN app. The race will also be broadcast over the air on select MRN affiliate stations.

The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 is NASCAR’s biggest, richest and most prestigious Late Model Stock Car Race, paying $25,000 to the winner with a total purse of more than $100,000.

The day will start with an autograph session at 1 p.m. followed by three 25 lap heat races and a 25 lap “last chance” heat race to set the field.

The 200 lap feature will begin at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $30 for adults and $5 for children 12-and-under. Tickets can be purchased by calling 877.RACE.TIX or online at www.martinsvillespeedway.com.

This release acts as an amendment to the “Race Procedure” section of the Official Entry Blank for the 2018 ValleyStar Credit Union 300.

Paragraphs 1-4 on Page 3 of the Official Entry Blank now read as follows:

“This race will be run in three (3) segments. There will be a five (5) minute break at or near the conclusion of Lap 100 and Lap 180. Crews will be allowed to change up to four (4) new tires throughout this race at their discretion.

During the break at Lap 100, crews are allowed to change up to four (4) new tires from their four (4) tire allotment and make changes that would normally occur during a routine pit stop. Crews will be allowed to add up to ten (10) gallons of fuel during this break. All work during this break must be performed in the car servicing area (pit stall) on pit road. No work is to be performed during this break until the last car in the field is in its assigned pit stall.

Following the first segment, there will be an inversion drawing by race representatives to determine what order the cars will start the second segment.

During the break at Lap 180, crews will be allowed to change any new tires remaining from their four (4) tire allotment and make changes that would normally occur during a routine pit stop. Crews will be allowed to add up to ten (10) gallons of fuel during this break. All work during this break must be performed in the car servicing area (pit stall) on pit road. No work is to be performed during this break until the last car in the field is in its assigned pit stall.”

Questions can be directed towards Race Director Lynn Carroll.

Martinsville Speedway PR