Homestead-Miami Speedway Brings Together South Florida Community for "Give Back at the Track" Event

Over the past two months, Homestead-Miami Speedway has continued making an impact in the South Florida community by hosting its charity event “Give Back at the Track” on August 11 and September 16.

During the two days, car enthusiasts, racing fans and casual drivers made charitable donations to the Speedway and were provided with the thrill of a lifetime – running laps around the same 1.5-mile oval that plays hosts to NASCAR’s championships.

Proceeds from the events benefited Homestead-Miami Speedway’s charitable outreach program, “Driving for a Cause.” Since its inception in 2013, the funds raised through Driving for a Cause have been awarded to several local youth and education organizations. In addition to driving the track, this year’s participants also donated more than 700 pounds of food to South Florida’s local food bank, Farm Share.

“Give Back at the Track allows us to bring together the South Florida community and make a difference, all while having a great time,” said Homestead-Miami Speedway President Matthew Becherer. “We were thrilled to see Give Back at the Track grow to two dates this year as the community’s response to the event has always been tremendous. Their turnout over the years is a true testament to the passion that the people of South Florida have for helping philanthropic efforts.”

Cars will be back on the track for Ford Championship Weekend, November 16-18. Tickets for 2018 Ford Championship Weekend are now available. Ford Championship Weekend consists of the Ford EcoBoost 200 (NASCAR Camping World Truck series championship race), Ford EcoBoost 300 (NASCAR XFINITY series championship race) and Ford EcoBoost 400 (Monster Energy NASCAR Cup series championship race). Tickets can be purchased by calling (866) 409-RACE (7223) or visiting www.HomesteadMiamiSpeedway.com.

