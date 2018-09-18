Richmond Raceway Unveils Garage Walk of Honor in DC Solar FanGrounds

Richmond Raceway (Richmond) announced the new Garage Walk of Honor in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series garages to honor the history and legends of the track and Racing Virginia. The new feature will debut for fans for the grand opening of the DC Solar FanGrounds, as part of Richmond Raceway Reimagined’s $30 million infield redevelopment project.

The new Garage Walk of Honor unveiled the first four wall placements for friends and family of some of the icons of motorsports in the Commonwealth, along with local media, at Richmond today. The inaugural walls honored Richmond’s founder Paul Sawyer, NASCAR Hall of Famers Joe Weatherly, Curtis Turner, Wendell Scott, and Glen and Leonard Wood, and local legends Ray Hendrick and Junie Donlavey.

“The experience of the fan-viewing walkways in the new Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series garages is about the past and future,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “As fans watch the race teams and cars of today, they will also have the opportunity to look back at the history of motorsports in Richmond and Racing Virginia.”

The walls were uncovered for the public by friends and family of each individual honored. Bill Sawyer represented his father, Paul Sawyer, as well as his father’s original partner at Richmond, Joe Weatherly. Curtis Turner’s wall was uncovered by his daughter, Margaret Sue Turner Wright. Wendell Scott’s wall was unveiled by his nephew Kenneth “Lightning” Scott. Ray Hendrick’s wall was revealed by his son Roy Hendrick. Richmond legend Junie Donlavey’s wall was unveiled by his former crew chief and friend, Kenneth “Ding” Bell. A Ray Hendrick Flying No. 11 and Junie Donlavey No. 90 were on display in the Monster Energy Series garage for the ceremony.

Richmond formed a historical committee led by long-time Richmond Times-Dispatch and Racing Virginia motorsports writer, Randy Hallman, to identify the iconic members and historical moments that should be represented and shared as part of the Garage Walk of Honor. The Richmond History Committee includes Dick Conway, Al Pearce, John Dodson, Billy Thurston and consultants Bill Sawyer and Dave Fulton. Richmond staff represented on the committee are Dennis Bickmeier, Linwood Burrow, and Brent S. Gambill.

The Richmond History Committee will meet bi-annually to select the next individual(s), moment(s), and/or theme(s) for future wall placements in the Garage Walk of Honor. With 20 total wall placements available in the new Monster Energy Series garage, the track plans to unveil a new wall for each race weekend over the next eight years.

Fans will get their first chance to see the Garage Walk of Honor with the grand opening of the DC Solar FanGrounds over Richmond’s first-ever NASCAR Playoff Race Weekend, presented by Who’s Your Driver. The modernized infield brings new attractions and enhanced amenities for fans to the modernized infield.

New attractions previously announced in the DC Solar FanGrounds include the Markel Entertainment Plaza, M&M’s Neighborhood, Virginia Tourism Visitor Center, Eternal Fan Pedestrian Tunnel and Fan Memories program, and the all-new Gatorade Victory Lane, which will provide fans the opportunity to be a part of the post-race celebrations. A DC Solar FanGrounds pass also includes Saturday pit access from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., all-new pre-race introductions, and activities before the race with driver appearances including Denny Hamlin, Bubba Wallace, Daniel Suarez, Clint Bowyer, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and other interactive programming.

One-day ($70) and two-day ($125) tickets are available. For more information on the DC Solar FanGrounds, visit richmondraceway.com/fangrounds . For the full NASCAR Playoff Race Weekend schedule, visit richmondraceway.com/schedule.

Richmond Raceway PR