Only a Few Spots Left for Talladega Superspeedway’s Unrestricted Weekend VIP Package for Doubleheader NASCAR Playoff Weekend, Oct. 12-14

Limited spots remain for fans looking to crank up their Talladega Superspeedway experience during the track’s doubleheader NASCAR Playoff weekend, Oct. 12-14. With the Unrestricted Weekend VIP Package, fans will be treated to the most exclusive opportunities that will take their race weekend to the next level.

The Unrestricted Weekend VIP Package provides up-close and personal access to the garages, pits and other exciting activities during the entire race weekend at the colossal 2.66-mile tri-oval. The package includes:

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Garage and Pit Access

Infield access on Friday night to the “Big One on the Blvd.”

VIP access to the Saturday Night Infield Concert presented by Wind Creek Casino and Hotel featuring Chris Janson

Reserved area at the Red Carpet to Sunday’s Drivers Meeting entrance

Access to area directly in front of the stage for Driver Introductions for the 1000Bulbs.com 500 and Talladega 250 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race (Oct. 13)

Hot lap in a Chevrolet Grand Marshal car

Saturday Garage tour

Photo opportunity in Talladega’s legendary Gatorade Victory Lane with winner’s trophy

Weekend parking passes

Fans can reserve the Unrestricted Weekend VIP Package for only $599. The package requires fans to have a ticket to the 1000Bulbs.com 500, and customers must be 19 years of age or older to purchase.

For more information on this package and other amazing Talladega Superspeedway upgrades, as well as general ticket information for the 1000Bulbs.com 500 and Talladega 250, log on to www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223).

TSS PR