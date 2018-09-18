Richmond Raceway Introduces New Driver Introductions in the DC Solar FanGrounds

With the grand opening of the DC Solar FanGrounds, Richmond Raceway (Richmond) will welcome new driver introductions to immerse fans into the experience in the modernized infield for the first-ever NASCAR Playoff Race Weekend, presented by Who’s Your Driver. The new driver introductions will take place near the Markel Entertainment Plaza, which is located by Turn 1. All fans with a DC Solar FanGrounds pass are invited to Pre-Race Ceremonies.

“The addition of new driver introductions during our Pre-Race Ceremonies for the Federated Auto Parts 400 only adds to the enhanced experience our fans will receive in the new DC Solar FanGrounds,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “This unique access will bring fans closer to the drivers than ever before in the modernized infield.”

Driver introductions for both Friday and Saturday night will take place in the breezeway beside Gatorade Victory Lane. The drivers will walk through the breezeway filled with lights and smoke to the cheers of fans along a pier in the DC Solar FanGrounds. Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers will then proceed to Toyota Tundras for a ride around the track to greet fans in the grandstands.

All DC Solar FanGrounds pass holders will be invited to join Pre-Race Ceremonies. Single-day DC Solar FanGrounds passes are $70, and passes for the entire weekend are $125. For more information on the DC Solar FanGrounds, visit richmondraceway.com/fangrounds .

Richmond Raceway PR