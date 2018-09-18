New Food and Beverage Offerings Set to Rev Up Fan Experience at ISM Raceway

ISM Raceway today unveiled a series of enhanced food and beverage offerings located throughout the new grandstand mezzanine as part of the ISM Raceway Project Powered by DC Solar. Fans will get a first taste of these new offerings at Opening Weekend on November 9, 10 and 11 featuring the Can-Am 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Semi-Final race. These new convenient locations will feature expanded beverage and menu choices, and more social settings for restaurant and bar service.

“From its inception, the ISM Raceway Project Powered by DC Solar has focused on making the fan experience the best in motorsports,” said Scott Rovn, Vice President of Sales and Communications for ISM Raceway. “We feel strongly that we’ve succeeded in that mission, and that fans will enjoy these new offerings as part of Opening Weekend in November.”

New options available to fans include:

The Twisted Tea Tailgate Deck, sponsored by the Official Malt Liquor Beverage of ISM Raceway, is a party deck open to all fans at the southeast end of the mezzanine level. Featuring its signature beverages, Twisted Tea Original and Twisted Tea Half & Half, the location will also include light food options such as pulled pork sandwiches and will offer a great view of the new start/finish line.

Dos Equis Turn Four, a concession destination selling Dos Equis, Heineken and Tecate Light. Located near section 124, this area will serve ice-cold malt beverages as well as Raceway-fan favorite snacks Gila Monster Nachos and Walking Street Corn Nachos.

The Tecate Pit Stop, located near section 130, will offer Heineken USA brands’ Tecate Light and Dos Equis.

Coop 623, will offer mouthwatering chicken sandwiches like the Chicken Fajita Sandwich near section 144.

The Sweet + Salty shop will be home to fan-favorite snacks such as pretzels, nuts and french fries, as well as its signature dish the Miller Bratwurst with Sauerkraut.

Big Cheesie’s near section 154 will feature gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches.

The Loyal Slice will serve up authentic Italian pizza near section 155 available in both single slices and whole pies for a group. The menu also includes small bites and beverages.

fEast, located near section 161, will bring fans unique Asian-fusion style street food with a menu of noodles and rice bowls.

The mezzanine will also feature several portable stands with a variety of menu options to please any palette. Notable locations include: The Burning Barn – a saucy BBQ spot; Frankly My Dear – a gourmet hot dog stand; Not Yo ‘Chos – grab and go stop featuring street corn nachos; Molten Melts – a signature sandwich shop featuring Philly cheesesteaks; The Foamy Beard – the best spot for a brew; and 623 Sips – the must-visit destination for luxury, crafted cocktails.

Twisted Tea, Dos Equis and Tecate are all promotional partners of ISM Raceway, as part of their partnership with Crescent Crown Distributing based in Phoenix, Ariz.

ISM Raceway PR