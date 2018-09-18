Racing Returning To Motor Mile Speedway in 2019

Buckle up: Racing is returning to Motor Mile Speedway in 2019.

The New River Valley short track will soon be unveiling its 2019 calendar of events, which will feature a 10-date race schedule in addition to its slate of anticipated special events.

Alongside the Late Model headliners, support divisions competing next season include Limited Sportsman, Super Street, MOD-4 and UCAR. Motor Mile Speedway has contacted NASCAR about renewing its sanctioning agreement for the 2019 season.

“I have been impressed by the persistence of the racers,” explains Motor Mile Speedway & Dragway owner David Hagan. “While the concerns that led to the suspension of our racing program in 2018 were justified, assurances of racer and fan support have persuaded me to move forward for 2019.

“Many changes will be coming. For instance, a soft-sided, six-pack-sized cooler will be allowed for race events. We will be implementing a no-smoking policy, although the speedway and dragway will each have one designated smoking area. Ultimately, our mission in 2019 will be to improve the family experience,” Hagan adds.

The decision to revitalize Motor Mile Speedway’s racing program follows a pair of exploratory meetings between track ownership and race teams. The ongoing process has afforded race teams unprecedented input in shaping the revamped divisions competing at the track next season.

“This announcement is the result of a lot of behind-the-scenes work involving track management and members of the local racing community. There has been an outpouring of interest in reviving our racing program, and we have been receptive to the opinions of those who are determined to make racing successful,” says Motor Mile Speedway & Dragway General Manager Michelle Vaught. “With the continued support of our fans, teams and sponsors, 2019 will mark the start of a new era of motorsports entertainment in our region.”

Third-generation racer Bryan Reedy of Daleville, Va., has served as a representative of the Late Model division during racing program deliberations.

“I think the meetings have been good. Having David [Hagan] involved has been a huge thing. Having him back at the forefront is a huge positive for the race track and the racers,” says Reedy. “I think this [announcement] is exciting.”

Key members of Motor Mile Speedway’s respected officiating staff will be returning in 2019. Along with competitor-proposed rule book adjustments, modifications to track operations and procedures will be implemented, all in an effort to ensure the long-term viability of the racing program.

However, race fans will witness the same exhilarating on-track action they have come to expect from the .416-mile oval.

“By every measure, our 2018 schedule has been a success. Have we missed racing? No question. Are we excited to bring racing back? Absolutely,” Vaught says. “We can’t wait for the green flag to fall next season!”

Details on Motor Mile Speedway’s 2019 schedule are forthcoming.

Motor Mile Speedway PR