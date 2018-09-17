In the Middle of the Action - Talladega’s Saturday Pre-Race Pass Gives Fans Up-Close Access for Cup, Truck Prep

Fans’ accessibility for Talladega Superspeedway’s NASCAR Playoff weekend just got even better with the introduction of the new Saturday Pre-Race Pass, which will allow them to witness the action and a host of morning activities from “pit alley,” a designated fenced area behind pit road, for both the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) on Saturday, Oct. 13.

The Saturday Pre-Race Pass “pit alley” stretches from in front of Gatorade Victory Lane all the way to the entrance of the MENCS garage, and will give fans an up-close view of the vast preparations by the race teams from down in the trenches for both the Talladega 250 for the NCWTS, which will run later in the day, as well as the 1000Bulbs.com 500, which is set for Sunday, Oct. 14.

With a $25 Saturday Pre-Race Pass, fans will have the following viewing opportunities:

Monster Energy Series cars on-track entrance and exit for final practice (10:05 a.m.-11:20 a.m. CDT) for the 1000Bulbs.com 500

Monster Energy Series teams' prep for practice for the 1000Bulbs.com 500

Camping World Truck Series teams' prep for the Talladega 250 – the cutoff race in the Round of 8 where the field of eligible title contenders will be trimmed to six at the checkered flag

At conclusion of Monster Energy Series practice, walk down pit road for access to front of stage area at NCWTS Driver Intros (which start at 11:30 a.m.) prior to the Talladega 250

To purchase a Saturday Pre-Race Pass, fans must have a Talladega 250 ticket or a 5-day infield camping wristband. Tickets for the Talladega 250 start at only $45 and tickets for kids 12 and younger are FREE. The Talladega 250 is scheduled for a noon CDT start while Foodland/Food Giant Qualifying for the 1000Bulbs.com 500 will take place afterwards at 3:35 p.m. CDT. For ticket information, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855.518.RACE (7223).

Access for the Saturday Pre-Race Pass begins at 8 a.m. CDT and ends immediately after driver introductions for the Talladega 250. Transportation will be provided to guests with grandstand tickets via the North Tunnel Tram, located just outside Turn 4. For more information on tram routes, as well as entry and exit routes for the Saturday Pre-Race Pass, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway. com/upgrades.



The doubleheader NASCAR Playoff weekend kicks off on Friday, Oct. 12, with qualifying for the Talladega 250. Sunday’s 1000Bulbs.com 500, the second race (of three) in the Round of 12 of the MENCS Playoffs, gets the green flag at 1 p.m. CDT. Anyone holding a Sunday ticket will also have access to the traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert presented by Wind Creek Casino and Hotel, located in the famous infield, featuring country music artist Chris Janson.

TSS PR