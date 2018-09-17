What's New for Bank of America ROVAL™ 400

An unprecedented array of entertainment awaits race fans from all 50 states and 12 foreign countries as they descend on Charlotte Motor Speedway for the inaugural Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 from Sept. 28-30.

The first road-course playoff race weekend in Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series history will see 40 drivers take on a challenging 17-turn, 2.28-mile ROVAL™ road course oval with a 35-foot elevation change and plenty of unpredictability throughout the 109-lap race. Adding to the drama is the race’s positioning as the cutoff event in the first round of the playoffs – promising to pack even more punch into an unforgettable race weekend.

As a lead-up to the limitless litany of events surrounding the historic Bank of America ROVAL™ 400, here’s a list of attractions that no fan should miss:

SAMMY HAGAR AND THE CIRCLE CONCERT: Ticketholders to the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 or the Drive for the Cure 200 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina will have FREE admission to the Saturday, Sept. 29, Sammy Hagar and The Circle concert in the infield.





NASCAR Trackside Live will host a live show at 7:45 p.m. prior to the 9 p.m. concert, which is also FREE for Bank of America employees.



NASCAR Trackside Live will host a live show at 7:45 p.m. prior to the 9 p.m. concert, which is also FREE for Bank of America employees. 90-FOOT FERRIS WHEEL: Charlotte Motor Speedway isn’t reinventing the wheel for the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400, but the speedway is adding a new one to the mix. Race fans can ride a 90-foot ferris wheel at the Turn 4 Sun Deck throughout race weekend – taking the race weekend fun to new heights.



Charlotte Motor Speedway isn’t reinventing the wheel for the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400, but the speedway is adding a new one to the mix. Race fans can ride a 90-foot ferris wheel at the Turn 4 Sun Deck throughout race weekend – taking the race weekend fun to new heights. SYNTHETIC FIELD TURF AND WALL DESIGNS: The speedway’s frontstretch has never looked greener, thanks to the installation of 112,000 square feet of Sports Fields synthetic field turf. The new turf, which required 616,000 pounds of sand and 5,400 hours of planning and installation, is designed to slow cars down in quicker fashion.

The turf is also more environmentally friendly and easier to maintain than the natural grass which preceded its installation.

In addition to the turf’s competition-based benefits, race fans will use it for fan access to race-weekend events including Trackside Live shows as well as the Sammy Hagar and The Circle concert on Sept. 29. Fans will also notice patriotic designs around the walls on the speedway, saluting the track's status as America's Home for Racing.

​BULLFIGHTING: Get ready for a Fan Zone event like no other, when Bullfighters Only – the world’s premier freestyle bullfighting competition series – thrills fans with bullfighting shows on race day. Shows kick off at 10 a.m. on Sept. 30.



ROVAL™ REWARD: A striking, three-foot-tall trophy made of acrylic and metal and featuring iconic images known to Charlotte residents and racing fans alike will await the winner of the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400. The spectacular, Stephen Gould-designed trophy weighs approximately 60 pounds and required 70 hours of work to produce.





It features a floating outline of the first-of-its-kind ROVAL™ track as well as a replica of the top of Charlotte’s iconic Bank of America Corporate Center – as a nod to the sponsor of the first road course race in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.



SPECTATOR BRIDGE: Look for an expansive spectator bridge for fans witnessing the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 from the infield. The bridge is located near the speedway’s media center and gives fans camping in the infield a chance to catch the action from a different angle.



Look for an expansive spectator bridge for fans witnessing the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 from the infield. The bridge is located near the speedway’s media center and gives fans camping in the infield a chance to catch the action from a different angle. GRANDSTAND UPGRADES: ​Fans seated in the Grand National Tower section near Turn 1 of the speedway's oval can enjoy a new, throwback-style experience with vintage signs, racing posters and art adorning the concourse. Additionally, the Lucky Dog Saloon will give race fans a brand-new bar to enjoy drinks during a break in the action.



FUN FOODS: Fun foods are among the most popular traditions during race week at Charlotte Motor Speedway. This fall, fans can sink their teeth into one of the newest creations – Rocky ROVAL™ ice cream – which gives fans the ultimate in sweet-and-salty delights.

Fun foods are among the most popular traditions during race week at Charlotte Motor Speedway. This fall, fans can sink their teeth into one of the newest creations – Rocky ROVAL™ ice cream – which gives fans the ultimate in sweet-and-salty delights.



The salted caramel-flavored ice cream is paired with bits of marshmallow and candied bacon to help fans savor every morsel of race weekend in style.



It pairs well with the Redneck ROVAL™ Burger, a thick-cut, bologna-topped cheeseburger featuring a half-pound of deliciousness.





The salted caramel-flavored ice cream is paired with bits of marshmallow and candied bacon to help fans savor every morsel of race weekend in style. It pairs well with the Redneck ROVAL™ Burger, a thick-cut, bologna-topped cheeseburger featuring a half-pound of deliciousness. GIBBS CYCLES CHARLOTTE: The inaugural Gibbs Cycles Charlotte event on Sept. 24 not only kicks off Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 race week, it also raises money for Game Plan For Life, a field ministry program founded by Joe Gibbs Racing team owner Joe Gibbs.





Join JGR driver Daniel Suárez, Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Ray Lewis, professional motocross racer Kyle Peters and renowned cyclist George Hincapie in taking part in the event, which begins at 9 a.m. with a Toyota Camry pace car leading the field onto the ROVAL™.



Three cycling routes are available. Visit www.gibbscyclescharlotte.com to register.



Join JGR driver Daniel Suárez, Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Ray Lewis, professional motocross racer Kyle Peters and renowned cyclist George Hincapie in taking part in the event, which begins at 9 a.m. with a Toyota Camry pace car leading the field onto the ROVAL™. Three cycling routes are available. Visit www.gibbscyclescharlotte.com to register. STEM EXPO: ​ Race fans looking to speed up their learning curve can do so in style, with the first STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) Expo on Sept. 28. The pre-Bojangles’ Qualifying event provides an educational, in-depth look into how the technologically advanced world of motorsports operates and evolves. The expo features interactive stations displaying attractions including NASCAR inspection laser technology, reaction-testing platforms and Q&A sessions featuring dignitaries including Darrell Waltrip and Max Papis.

TICKETS:

To purchase Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 tickets – which include access to the Sept. 29 Sammy Hagar and The Circle concert – fans can call 1-800-455-FANS (3267) or shop online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com .

MORE INFO:

Fans can connect with Charlotte Motor Speedway and get the latest news by following on Twitter and Instagram, becoming a Facebook fan or downloading the Charlotte Motor Speedway mobile app.

CMS PR