Victory Lane Club, TORQUE Club & Front Porch Hospitality Areas to Host Driver Appearances

Richmond Raceway’s (Richmond) Victory Lane Club, TORQUE Club, and Front Porch hospitality will host driver appearances throughout the first-ever NASCAR Playoff Race Weekend. Fans can expect to hear from some of NASCAR’s biggest playoff stars as they prepare to take on America’s Premier Short Track. Drivers from both the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will visit with fans in these areas.

“The opportunity for our fans to interact with some of their favorite playoff drivers is an important part of every race weekend,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “Fans in our Victory Lane Club, TORQUE Club, and Front Porch hospitality areas will enjoy appearances by some of the sport’s best. These appearances allow fans to learn more about the driver and get to see them off the track. We appreciate the drivers taking time out of their busy schedules to engage with our loyal fans at Richmond.”

The Victory Lane Club, located in the new DC Solar FanGrounds, will have its grand opening for the first-ever NASCAR Playoff Race Weekend. This exclusive hospitality area provides unprecedented access and action in the infield. With rooftop viewing overlooking Gatorade Victory Lane, this unique experience provides premium amenities like an invitation to the Driver/Crew Chief meeting, pre-race pace car ride, preferred parking, food, beverages, and more. On Saturday, 2015 Monster Energy Series champion, 2018 Monster Energy Series regular season champion, and the winner of the 2018 TOYOTA OWNERS 400 race Kyle Busch, driver of the No. 18 M&M’S Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing, will stop by for an appearance.

The TORQUE Club is our executive club level that combines the amenities of a suite with premium outdoor seating. Located on our Frontstretch, the club offers a unique view of the race track and is open for both the Go Bowling 250 NXS Playoff race on Friday, Sept. 21 and the Federated Auto Parts 400 Monster Energy Series Playoff race on Saturday, Sept. 22.

On Saturday, Monster Energy Series playoff driver Alex Bowman of the No. 88 Nationwide for Hendrick Motorsports, will visit the club on Saturday. On Friday, fans in the TORQUE Club will experience appearances by NXS driver Matt Tifft of the No. 2 for Richard Childress Racing.

Front Porch is the perfect option for individuals or small groups to get the iconic Richmond racing experience. Located in our Commonwealth Mezzanine grandstand, the Front Porch hospitality area is conveniently behind where your tickets are located. On Saturday, fans will hear from Monster Energy Series Playoff driver Chase Elliott of the Hooters No. 9 for Hendrick Motorsports.

For the full race weekend schedule and updated driver appearances, visit richmondraceway.com. Time and driver availability are subject to change.

Richmond Raceway PR