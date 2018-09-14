Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Commence This Sunday

The quest for a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) championship begins this Sunday, September 16 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway as the MENCS playoffs commence.

As the playoffs get underway, the battle for a championship is intensifying among the 16-driver playoff field. For the 17th consecutive year, that championship will be decided during the Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, November 18.

Throughout the playoffs the 16 playoff drivers will be competing against a full field of cars and four drivers will be eliminated from championship contention at the conclusion of each round.

The field of playoff drivers is highlighted by Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr., who have combined to win three of the last four MENCS championships. The trio has totaled 17 wins this season, including a series-high seven by Harvick. Brad Keselowski enters the playoffs with perhaps the most momentum of any driver in the field after winning the final two races to close out the regular season.

If Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch, Harvick, Keselowski or Truex win the championship this season, they would join seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson as the only active drivers with multiple MENCS titles. Johnson, meanwhile, will be in pursuit of his eighth career Cup series championship which would be a NASCAR record.

Below is the complete list of drivers who will vie for the right to be crowned the 2018 MENCS champion.

Driver Points Wins Team Manufacturer

Kyle Busch 2,050 6 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Kevin Harvick 2,050 7 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Martin Truex Jr. 2,035 4 Furniture Row Racing Toyota

Brad Keselowski 2,019 2 Team Penske Ford

Clint Bowyer 2,015 2 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Joey Logano 2,014 1 Team Penske Ford

Kurt Busch 2,014 1 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Chase Elliott 2,008 1 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Ryan Blaney 2,007 0 Team Penske Ford

Erik Jones 2,005 1 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Austin Dillon 2,005 1 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Kyle Larson 2,005 0 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet

Denny Hamlin 2,003 0 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Aric Almirola 2,001 0 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Jimmie Johnson 2,000 0 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Alex Bowman 2,000 0 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Homestead Miami Speedway PR