Talladega Superspeedway is Releasing the Bat-Signal for Kids Movie Night, Saturday, Oct. 13

Talladega Superspeedway will combine two of America’s greatest pastimes – building blocks and superhero action – when The Lego Batman Movie headlines Kids Movie Night on Saturday, Oct. 13, during the track’s doubleheader NASCAR Playoff weekend.

Kids Movie Night, which was introduced last fall, will commence after the running of the Talladega 250 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event and Foodland/Food Giant Qualifying for the 1000Bulbs.com 500. Families will be able to watch Batman, Robin, The Joker and their other favorite characters on a huge screen in the FOX Sports 1 Dome (located behind the International Motorsports Hall of Fame) outside the track. A (FREE) Saturday or Sunday ($50 off regular pricing to the 1000Bulbs.com 500) kids ticket is required for entry.

The memorable experience will be enhanced with games, face painting and a special visit from a couple of superheroes. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. CDT, with The Lego Batman Movie slated to start at 6 p.m. CDT. For superior comfort and relaxation, families are encouraged to bring their own pillows and blankets. Light concessions will be available for purchase, and FREE parking will be provided at the FOX Sports 1 Dome for movie night only.

To add to the race weekend’s festivities for families, there will be a private Kids Autograph Session in the FOX Sports 1 Dome prior to the movie showing. Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers Chase Elliott, Bubba Wallace and Chris Buescher will make an appearance to sign autographs for kids 12 and younger from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. CDT. There will be limited availability and a wristband is required. Call 855-518-RACE (7223) for more information.

Families can find out more information on the Kids Movie Night, as well as the Sunday Kids VIP Experience presented by Children’s of Alabama by logging on to www.talladegasuperspeedway. com/kids. For general ticket information, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223).

The doubleheader NASCAR Playoff weekend kicks off on Friday, Oct. 12, with qualifying for the Talladega 250 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event. The Talladega 250 is set for a noon CDT start on Saturday, Oct. 13. Sunday’s (Oct. 14) 1000Bulbs.com 500 gets the green flag at 1 p.m. CDT. Anyone holding a Sunday ticket will also have access to the traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert presented by Wind Creek Casino and Hotel, located in the famous infield, featuring country music artist Chris Janson.

