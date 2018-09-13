ValleyStar Credit Union 300 Test Day Postponed Due To Hurricane Florence

With local and state officials declaring States-of-Emergency throughout the Mid-Atlantic region ahead of Hurricane Florence, Martinsville Speedway has rescheduled Test Day for the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 for Thursday, September 27.

While the weather may not impact Martinsville Speedway directly, many of the teams and drivers that will compete in the race are based in areas that may be directly affected by the storm.

“There are things that are bigger than racing and the safety of our fans and competitors is certainly at the top of that list,” Speedway President Clay Campbell said. “These guys and girls are worried about their families and their homes and racing isn’t, nor should it be, a priority right now.”

Team members will be allowed to register for race weekend starting at 1 p.m. on Thursday, at a cost of $90, which will be good for the entire weekend, and is the same price as if they had attended Test Day and then returned for race weekend. There will be no one-day passes sold on Thursday and no refunds.

Team members that register on Friday or Saturday will pay $60. The garage will close at 11 p.m. on Thursday and will reopen on Friday at 9 a.m.

Haulers that park Thursday will remain in the infield throughout the race weekend. Teams that don’t arrive until Friday will be able to park Friday morning.

Campgrounds will open at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

An updated weekend schedule is attached.

For competition or schedule questions, teams should contact Race Director Lynn Carroll.

Martinsville Speedway PR