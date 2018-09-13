Guaranteed Starters and More Announced for Freedom 76 at Grandview Speedway

One of the rewards of winning the NASCAR T.P.Trailers 358 Modified title at Grandview Speedway is that in addition to cash and prestige there is the guaranteed starting spot in the 48th Annual Freedom 76 taking place on Saturday, September 15th.



Mike Gular is the new and first time Modified title winner and he will have a guaranteed starting spot in the race that rewards the winner with $25K plus lap money. Gular won the title with consistent performances but did not win a feature all season. As he pointed out in recent interviews this would be the perfect time to top off his season with a win in the biggest event of the season.



Other guaranteed starters include last year’s winner Jeff Strunk. The ten time track champion is a seven time winner of this race and is the defending race winner. Ray Swinehart gets a guaranteed starting spot as a result of winning the recent Pioneer Pole Buildings Forrest Rogers Memorial. The 66-year-old racer is also a former winner of the Freedom 76.



Former winners of the 76’er, during the past 25 years, will be added to the starting field as long as they make an effort to qualify.



Grandview racer and WAEB790-AM radio personality Bobby Gunther Walsh, along with his sponsors, has posted a $1,000 Hard Charger Award. Some of Walsh’s sponsors include Dr. Eric Lebby, Ironton Telephone, Res-Q Natural Supplements, Yocco’s the Hot Dog King, Mrs. T’s Pierogies, Altronics Security Systems, Just Born and a number of others.



American Racer Tires is giving a tire to two lucky racers.



Manmiller Electric and Stoudt Auto Sales are sponsoring events during the night of racing.



Fans are reminded to be sure to purchase a copy of the special Freedom 76 edition of The Grandview Groove program book that will be loaded with photos and information. It has sold out in past years.



Weekend racing action includes the MASS 305 sprinters and Sportsman stocks on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. Modified racers planning to run in the Saturday action will be allowed practice laps during the Friday night program.



And on Saturday, 7 p.m., the 48th Annual Freedom 76, featuring many of the top names in the sport, will be presented.



Admission for Friday night racing is $12 for adults, $5 for youngsters 6 through 11 and under 6 are admitted free. Friday night is also a good time to purchase advance tickets for the Freedom 76 at $35 for adults while on race day they will cost $40.



On Saturday adult admission is $40 while youngsters 6 thru 11 pay $10 and under 6 are admitted free.



There is no rain date for Friday racing but September 22nd is the rain date for the Freedom 76.



Check in at www.grandviewspeedway.com for parking, camping and other information. Track phone is 610.754.7688.



Grandview Speedway, a one-third-mile, banked clay track, is located on Passmore Road just off Route 100 inn Bechtelsville, 10 miles north of Pottstown, PA.



Grandview Speedway PR