Race Fans: Renew Now To Get Best Deal on 2019 Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard 400 Tickets

Race fans should renew their tickets now for the 2019 Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Powered by Florida Georgia Line and Lilly Diabetes 250 to get the best prices and seat choices possible for the annual NASCAR races at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Fans are encouraged to renew or upgrade their Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Powered by Florida Georgia Line event weekend tickets at www.ims.com/renew. The renewal window will continue through Monday, Sept. 24.

These will be the best prices of the year, only available during the renewal window. Prices will increase when tickets go on sale in the fall.

"Our loyal fans are the best in the world, and we're happy to offer them the opportunity to save on tickets and other products for our exciting NASCAR weekend next September," IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. "While everyone was disappointed with Mother Nature's lack of cooperation this year, there were two competitive races with thrilling finishes in much more comfortable temperatures, and we can't wait to see that again in 2019, hopefully with plenty of sunshine."

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regular season once again will come to a thrilling conclusion Sept. 6-8, 2019, with the field for the NASCAR Playoffs set after the race. NASCAR Xfinity Series racing also will take place during the race weekend on the historic, 2.5-mile oval.

Fans who have included tickets for other products in their 2018 order also can reorder at discounted prices during the renewal period. Those products include:

•Lilly Diabetes 250 Race Day tickets

•Friday General Admission tickets

•Parking (including ADA parking) and camping permits

•Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard pre-race pit passes

Those who take advantage of the renewal period also will be first in line for ticket upgrades and are eligible for other presale offers for all IMS events.

IMS PR