Excitement Builds For Two Big Nights of Racing At Grandview Include $25 To Win Freedom 76

The excitement continues to build for two big nights of auto racing action at Grandview Speedway this weekend topped by the 48th Annual Freedom 76 Modified Classic that rewards the winner with $25, 000 plus lap money on Saturday night.



The weekend kicks off with the action packed Freedom 38 for Sportsman stock cars paying the winner of the 38-lapper $1,500. And the Delaware Auto Exchange Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series, featuring the popular 305 Sprints, will have current point leader Tim Tanner leading a large field of entries as they battle in the Delphi Contractors & Demolition sponsored 25-lap main event.



Also on Friday night, action starting at 7:30 p.m., the Modified racers planning to participate in the Freedom 76 will be given practice time during the evening’s events.



Pits open at 3 p.m. and main grandstand gates open at 5:30 p.m.



Adult admission is $12 with youngsters 6 through 11 paying $5 and kids under 6 admitted free.



Advance tickets for the Freedom 76 will be available Friday night for just $35 while on race day they will sell for $40. Youngsters, 6 through 11, on Saturday will pay $10 while kids under 6 are admitted free.



Saturday will see pit gates open at 9 a.m. Advance ticketholders are admitted to the main grandstands at 3 p.m. while the ticket windows open at 3:30 p.m.



Before the action starts on the track Saturday the Grandview Speedway 2018 champions will be featured in an autograph session at the photo stand from 3:45 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. Modified champion Mike Gular, Sportsman champion Louden Reimert and Late Model champion Danny Snyder will have their Sharpies ready to sign autographs for the fans. And MS Motorsports Leslie Donegan will be part of the activities.



At 5:30 p.m. there will be a photo session and interviews featuring the 2018 Champions in Victory Lane.



And then it will be on track action as Modified racers warm up, participate in qualifying events, the $1,000 to win Cash Dash, the Schaffer Racing Minuteman 20 and topped off by the 48th edition of the Freedom 76, “The Granddaddy of Modified Stock Car Classics”.



Heading up the Modified action will be many top visiting talents including Stewart Friesen (fresh from action in the Las Vegas NASCAR Camping World Truck race), Billy Pauch Sr. and Jr., Ryan Watt, Rick Laubach, Ryan Godown, Alan Johnson along with others taking on Grandview champion Mike Gular, Craig Von Dohren, Jeff Strunk (last year’s winner), Duane Howard, Jared Umbenhauer, Frank Cozze and so many more. And as always there will be some surprise entries.



Rain date for the Freedom 76 is September 22nd. There is no rain date for the Friday night events.



Additional details, camping info, and more is available at www.grandviewspeedway.com. Check in on Facebook or telephone 610.754.7688.



Grandview Speedway, celebrating 56 years of continuous operation, is located on Passmore Road in Bechtelsville, PA, just off Route 100, 10 miles north of Pottstown.



