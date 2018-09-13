Brad Keselowski Makes A Pit Stop At Whiteman Air Force Base

It seems only fitting that the driver of the #2 car in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series visit the home of another #2 - the B-2 Spirit.

Before heading to Las Vegas for the start of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, Brad Keselowski, who has won the past two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races, stopped in at Whiteman Air Force Base to visit with airmen and get a tour of the B-2 Spirit.

“Just like in NASCAR, it takes a team to build this stealth bomber,” said Keselowski. “We have our mechanics, pit crew, crew chief and me as the driver. Here they have their strategy officers, pilots, mechanics and so many more people involved. It’s great to meet them and the commitment they and their families make is truly amazing. It’s a whole other level of what they do for us.”

As he looks forward to the playoffs and the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway, Keselowski knows that he’ll have to put together a good run.

“These are the toughest 10 weeks of the season and you have to have the best 10 weeks of your season to try and win a championship,” he said. “And we’re committed to doing just that.

“With Kansas Speedway being an elimination race, you’re going to see some guys be conservative, but some are going to be aggressive depending on their situation. And with that it seems to create a lot of chaos the last few races and I’m sure we will see it again.”

