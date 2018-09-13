Take Your Pick! Catch All the Action with Premium Seating Upgrade Options at Talladega Superspeedway

Take your pick! Whether it’s an up-close view of pit road or in a climate-controlled suite, fans can take in unique views of action-packed racing during Talladega Superspeedway’s doubleheader NASCAR Playoff weekend, Oct. 12-14, with one of many premium seating upgrade options such as the Paddock Club and Fan Suites (limited availability). Both are prime locations with various amenities for the 1000Bulbs.com 500 and the Talladega 250.

The Paddock Club is the ultimate fan package. Located just behind pit road, the covered Paddock Club provides fans an up-close, bird’s-eye view of their favorite drivers and teams executing in their pits, a critical factor that could be the difference between victory and defeat.

With 2-Day ($400), Sunday only ($275) and Saturday only ($150) options, the Paddock Club also gives fans a front-row view of the cars battling three- and four-wide through the Tri-Oval at speeds of 200 mph. Guests will be treated with food and drinks throughout the day, along with other amenities like built-in flat-screen TVs and one infield Paddock Club parking pass per two seats.

Included in the 2-Day and Sunday only packages is a Pre-Race Pit Pass Upgrade for Sunday's 1000Bulbs.com 500 (includes access to pit road, the Pre-Race Fan Question & Answer Session and Driver Introductions). A 2-Day package and Saturday only option includes a guided garage tour on Saturday prior to the Talladega 250.

The enclosed, climate-controlled Fan Suites offer four levels of seating, with incredible track views. Relax at the countertop or bar and enjoy delicious food and unlimited drinks while watching the best drivers on the planet tackle the mammoth 2.66-mile venue. The 3-Day Weekend Suite Package is available for $675 per person and includes a Pre-Race Pit Pass Upgrade to the 1000Bulbs.com 500, an official souvenir program, flat-screen TVs and one suite parking pass per two suite passes.

For information on all of Talladega Superspeedway’s upgrade opportunities, visit www. talladegasuperspeedway.com/ upgrades or call 855-518-RACE (7223).

TSS PR