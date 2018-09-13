After Reschedule, John Osman Memorial On Tap For This Saturday At Macon IL Speedway

For the fourth straight season, Macon Speedway, in Macon, IL will be the site of the popular John Osman Memorial Street Stock event. The race, which draws some of the best Street Stock competitors in the Midwest, pays a whopping $2,000 to win as well as high money throughout the other finishing spots. For Street Stock competitors, it’s not just about the money but about the championship belt trophy and the bragging rights of topping the impressive field of drivers. The event was originally scheduled for last Saturday but rain did not allow it.

The event is in memory of John Osman, a longtime car owner, race fan, and racing supporter in general. Osman passed away during the 2015 season and his son, Greg, a driver in the Street Stock class, wanted to do something in his memory. The race at their home track was the perfect idea. The event has seen strong fields and stellar racing action. The event’s biggest car count was 40, which is 2-3 times the amount of cars the division normally draws.

Previous year’s wins have been claimed by Andrew Funk, Dave Crawley, Jr., and Nick Macklin. The odds on favorite this year would be Lovington, IL’s Jeremy Nichols. He hasn’t won an Osman Memorial race but his Midwest Big Ten Street Stock stats are impressive this year, unbeatable in all the starts he has made. There are no givens, however, as a 47 lap race can be grueling and anything can happen.

The Street Stocks will not be the only division in action. The Decatur Building Trades Big Ten Pro Late Models, BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds, B-Mods, Sportsman, Hornets, KidModz, and Micros By Bailey Chassis will also race, giving fans a full plate of action. The Hornets will be racing for $300 to win, extra prize money at every spot, and a huge trophy in the Hornet World Championship event.

Pits are scheduled to open at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps will start at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission will be $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

Macon Speedway PR