2018 PWBA Tour Championship At Richmond Raceway, Sept. 16 - 19

The 2018 Professional Women’s Bowling Association’s (PWBA) Tour Championship will be held at Richmond Raceway, inside the Old Dominion Building, on Sept. 16-19.

The 16 best women bowlers in the world will compete in the final major event of the PWBA Tour season. Shannon O’Keefe, the 2018 PWBA Player of the Year, seeks to successfully defend her title against a field that includes three-time PWBA Player of the Year Liz Johnson, U.S. Women’s Open champion Liz Kuhlkin, and 2015 PWBA Tour Championship winner Danielle McEwan.

The semifinals and title match will be televised live on CBS Sports Network on Wednesday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. (Eastern).

2018 PWBA TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

SUNDAY, SEPT. 16

2 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.: Practice session

Athletes available for interviews through PWBA Tour Communications

MONDAY, SEPT. 17

Noon: Matches 1 and 2

3 p.m.: Matches 3 and 4

6 p.m.: Matches 5 and 6

Athletes available for by appointment only through PWBA Tour Communications

TUESDAY, SEPT. 18

Noon: Matches 7 and 8

3 p.m.: Matches 9 and 10

6 p.m.: Matches 11 and 12

Athletes available for by appointment only through PWBA Tour Communications

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 19

All Day: Media Blitz with PWBA Finalists through Richmond Raceway

Contact Brent S. Gambill with Richmond Raceway for details or to cover a specific event

8 p.m.: PWBA Tour Championship finals, live on CBS Sports Network

Richmond Raceway PR