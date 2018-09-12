Retail Store Rural King to Present Motor Racing Network’s Coverage of ValleyStar Credit Union 300

Rural King, America’s Farm and Home Store, will present the Motor Racing Network’s live broadcast of the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 on September 29 at Martinsville Speedway.

The store, which opened a new location in Martinsville last month, sells items such as livestock feed, farm equipment, agricultural parts, lawn mowers, workwear, fashion clothing, housewares and toys.

“Rural King is proud to have joined the Martinsville community and are excited support and present MRN’s coverage of the ValleyStar Credit Union 300, live from Martinsville Speedway,” Marketing Manager Sue Francis said. “Our customers are race fans and racing is such a big part of this region, that we thought it’s a great way for us to be involved, by more than just opening a store, but really immersing ourselves in the community.”

Founded in Mantoon, Ill. in 1960, Rural King now operates more than 100 stores in 13 states.

“I think it’s great that Rural King wasted no time in becoming a true member of the community and a partner with Martinsville Speedway,” Speedway President Clay Campbell said. “There was no hesitation from them. Before the store even opened in August they were calling us asking how we could work together. That is something we really appreciate, not just as Martinsville Speedway, but as citizens as well.”

The MRN coverage, presented by Rural King, can be streamed digitally at www.mrn.com, as well as on their app. The race will also be broadcast over the air on select MRN affiliate stations.

The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 is NASCAR’s biggest, richest and most prestigious Late Model Stock Car Race, paying $25,000 to the winner with a total purse of more than $100,000.

The day will start with an autograph session at 1 p.m. followed by three 25 lap heat races and a 25 lap “last chance” heat race to set the field.

The 200 lap feature will begin at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $30 for adults and $5 for children 12-and-under. Tickets can be purchased by calling 877.RACE.TIX or online at www.martinsvillespeedway.com.

Martinsville Speedway PR

