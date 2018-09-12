Homestead-Miami Speedway Enters into Partnership with the Franklin Group

Homestead-Miami Speedway announced today that it has entered into a partnership with the Franklin Group, making the company the track’s official marketing solutions partner.

Homestead-Miami Speedway has been serving the racing community with a level of excellence since 1995, and as the track prepares for its 17th consecutive year of hosting NASCAR’s championship races (November 16-18, 2018), the Franklin Group will work closely with the Speedway to provide creative marketing material to enhance the fan experience during their visit to the championship track.

“Each year we strive to give our fans an enjoyable experience during Ford Championship Weekend by providing our guests with tremendous entertainment and amenities at each of our three races,” said Homestead-Miami Speedway President Matthew Becherer. “The Franklin Group is the perfect partner for us to achieve this goal due to their reputation for providing premium services and products to the sports industry. We look forward to working with the Franklin Group to create innovative ideas to serve our fans.”

“We are very excited for the opportunity to partner with Homestead-Miami Speedway,” said Steven Zuller, CEO, Franklin Group. “As we embark on our entryway into the motor racing industry that includes thrilling NASCAR championship races, it's an honor for us to serve this passionate fan base going forward. The Homestead-Miami Speedway is the latest property to join current premier Miami-based partnerships including the Heat, Marlins and nonprofit organization Best Buddies.”

Homestead Miami Speedway PR