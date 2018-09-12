The NASCAR Foundation and Daytona International Speedway To celebrate 10th Annual ‘Taste of the 24’

Tickets are now on sale for The NASCAR Foundation’s 10th Annual Taste of the 24 at Daytona International Speedway. The annual dining celebration, on Saturday, Jan. 26 during the 57th Rolex 24 At DAYTONA sports car endurance classic, is one of the premier kick-off activities of the 2019 motorsports season.

“For the past 10 years, with the tradition-rich Rolex 24 At DAYTONA as the setting, another tradition has been built with the Taste of the 24,” said Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile. “The result is an outstanding event in and of itself that truly adds to the atmosphere of North America’s greatest sport car race.”

Guests will once again be treated to an unrivalled dining experience featuring local restaurant fare in the Midway Suites of the “World Center of Racing.” Beginning at 6 p.m., attendees will sample menu items from more than 24 area restaurants amid the backdrop of the season-opening race for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Proceeds benefit The NASCAR Foundation’s programs that support medical care for children.

“The Taste of the 24 has become a signature event for The NASCAR Foundation, thanks to the support of Daytona International Speedway and the involvement of area restaurants,” said The NASCAR Foundation Executive Director Nichole Krieger. “What better reason to bring the community together for a fun evening than to support children in need.”

New this year, in celebration of the event’s 10-year milestone, enhanced sponsorship packages are available starting at $1,250 and will include a ‘Golden Ticket’ that allows sponsors to skip the line and enter the Taste of the 24 early, preview our silent auction items and more.

An all-inclusive ticket at $110 includes an opportunity to taste delicacies from the area’s finest restaurants, enjoy live entertainment, a weekend pass to the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA with UNOH Fanzone access and a chance to win a Rolex watch. Tickets for children ages 12-and-under are $24.

Tickets are available for purchase by calling 386-310-5710 or by visiting NASCARfoundation.org/Taste24.

