Harvick favored to complete 2018 sweep at LVMS

Kevin Harvick, winner of March’s Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, is favored to win Sunday’s South Point 400, according to the title sponsor property’s sports book.

The 2014 Cup Series champion is a 5-2 favorite for the 267-lap race, which will kick off the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs at noon Pacific Time on NBC Sports Network and PRN. Hometown boy and 2018 regular-season champion Kyle Busch and reigning MENCS Champion Martin Truex Jr. – who won the 2017 Cup Series race at the 1.5-mile speedway – are next at 7-2.

Kyle Larson – the NASCAR Xfinity Series LVMS race winner in March – follows at 6-1 odds. Brad Keselowski, a two-time LVMS winner who has won the last two races coming into the Playoffs, March Vegas pole sitter Ryan Blaney and two-time 2018 race winner Clint Bowyer come in at 15-1.

MENCS Playoffs qualifiers Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Chase Elliott and Erik Jones sit at 20-1 to win, while Las Vegas’ Kurt Busch and Aric Almirola are 25-1. Jimmie Johnson – the all-time wins leader at LVMS with four victories – and 2018 Daytona 500 Champion Austin Dillion are 30-1, while Daniel Suarez will take the green flag at 60-1.

Other drivers listed on the odds sheet at 75-1 are: Ryan Newman, Jamie McMurray, Alex Bowman, Paul Menard and William Byron. The remaining field is a 20-1 bet. Visit VSiN.com for the most up-to-date South Point 400 odds, as well as odds for the 2018 MENCS Playoffs.

LVMS’s South Point 400 weekend begins with the Star Nursery 100 NASCAR K&N Series West race at the Dirt Track on Thursday, Sept. 13, before moving to the superspeedway for three consecutive days. The World of Westgate 200 Camping World Truck Series race is set for Friday, with the DC Solar 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series event following on Saturday and the South Point 400 MENCS playoff kickoff capping the weekend’s racing on Sunday.

To order tickets or specialty passes for race weekend, call 1-800-644-4444 or log on to www.LVMS.com.

LVMS PR