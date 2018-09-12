Two Nights of Racing At Grandview This Weekend Topped by $25 To Win Freedom 76

Two big nights of auto racing action is set for Grandview Speedway starting with Friday at 7 p.m. when the Freedom 38 for Sportsman will be part of a doubleheader show also featuring the Mid Atlantic Sprint Series. Sportsman race for $1,500 to win. And fans will also have the opportunity to see some of the Modified talents planning to take part in the Saturday Freedom 76 as they take practice laps getting ready for Saturday’s big event. Adult admission is $12 while youngsters 6 through 11 pay $5 and kids under 6 are admitted free. It will also be the last opportunity for fans to purchase the money saving advance adult tickets for the Freedom 76. Advance tickets are priced at $35 with race day tickets costing $40.



On Saturday, September 15th, 7 p.m. the “Granddaddy of Modified Stock Car Classics”, the 48th Annual Freedom 76 paying $25,000 to win, will be presented. Many past winners and top dirt modified talents are expected to be entered. A full series of qualifying events will lead up to the 76 lap finale. Adult admission is $40 while youngsters 6 thru 11 pay $10 and kids under 6 are admitted free.



Stewart Friesen, a Freedom 76 winner in 2014, has informed track officials that he will be racing in the NASCAR Camping World Series Truck race at Las Vegas on Friday and then quickly heading for Grandview to try for another win in the Freedom 76.



Six time winner Billy Pauch Sr. and rising star Billy Pauch Jr. have indicated that they will be racing on Saturday.



In addition to the $25K win money there will be lap money available along with the $1,000 Hard Charger Cash from Bobby Gunther Walsh and his variety of different sponsors. Top performers in qualifying heat races will get the chance to participate in the Cash Dash paying $1,000. And the final opportunity to qualify for the Freedom 76 will come in the Schaffer Racing Minuteman 20.



Fans having rain checks are free to use them for the Friday night show but there will be no refunds with the admission for Friday night being less than the value of the rain check. However fans can also use the rain checks for the Freedom 76 by paying the difference between the value of the rain check and the race admission.



There is no rain date for Friday night but the Freedom 76 carries a September 22nd rain date.



Check out all information on the Freedom 76 at www.grandviewspeedway.com and click on Freedom 76 where there is info for racers and fans. Info is also available on Facebook and at 610.754.7688.



Grandview Speedway PR