WQUT Night at the Races & Fireworks!

No more points, but we are certainly going to have fireworks on and off the track!

This Friday, Kingsport Speedway will be hosting a non-point race with fireworks to follow the last race!

We have 5 exciting divisions of racing that will be on the schedule for Friday.

Divisions that will be featured races in the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series will be:

Modified 4 division, Pure 4, Mod Street, Pure Street, and the LMSC class are also on the schedule.

WQUT Night at the Races at Kingsport Speedway is scheduled to take place on September 14.

Grandstands will open at 5 p.m. and racing will begin at 8 p.m.

Adult admission is $10 and children 12-and-under are admitted free. Tier parking along Turns 3 and 4 is available for $10 per vehicle plus admission.

Other Stories to Follow:

2018 track champions were crowned on August 31. Congrats to all our 2018 Track Champions.

LMSC - Zeke Shell | Pure Street - Jay Swecker | Vintage - Jeremy Mullins

Mod Street - Royce Peters | Pure 4 - Bruce Crumbley | Mod 4 - Kevin Canter

The Southeast Super Trucks, Gripp Energy Limited Late Models, and Southeast Legends Tour make their way to Kingsport Speedway on Saturday, October 6. October 22 will be our 6th Annual Race Night at Texas Roadhouse in Kingsport. Texas Roadhouse will have the drivers and cars from Kingsport Speedway on hand along with fun games and activities for one of our best kids’ night of the year.

For more information on the Kingsport Speedway, visit our website at -www.newkingsportspeedway.com.

Fresh content and updates can also be found on the tracks Facebook page (@KingsportSpeedway), Twitter (@KpSpeedway), Instagram (@KingsportSpeedway), Snapchat (@KptSpeedway)

