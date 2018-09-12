Six divisions of stock cars plus TQ Midgets in action this Saturday at Mahoning Valley Speedway

Mahoning Valley Speedway presented by Lehighton Ford heads into this coming Saturday, September 15 with six track classes of stock cars plus the thrilling TQ Midgets of the ATQMRA. Race time is 6:00 pm.



No sooner was last Saturday beginning to shape up with a full pit, Mother Nature rained down – literally – and forced the cancellation for the night. It was the 10th such time that rain kept things quite at the paved ¼-mile Lehighton oval.



But, just as they have all season long, the always optimistic management team of Mahoning Valley looked ahead and concentrated on the next event and beyond.



That said it’s all systems go for a night of Modifieds, Late Models, Street Stocks, Dirt Mod, Pro 4s and Hobby Stocks. The Pro 4’s will be running a 40-lap/$400-to-win feature.



Additionally the open cockpit speed demons of the ATQMRA will contest in a 25-lap main event. After veteran Joey Payne’s win two weeks ago at Wall Stadium, he became the seventh different driver in nine 2018 events with the popular touring club and making this one of the most competitive seasons in the 62 year history of the club.



Pit gates will open at 11:30. Early paid practice begins at 12:30 and goes to 3:30. Regular warmups start at 4:30. Adult grandstand admission is $12. $2 off for students, seniors 65+ and active military, children under 10 are free. Front gates open at 4 pm.



Coming up on September 22 will be the final night of points for all classes.



On September 29 at 2:00 pm the track will play host to Dirt Mods, Small Car Enduro, Jr. Enduro Vintage TQ Midgets and a Small Car Demo Derby.



There is a discount to Enduro drivers who pre-enter before September 22. The cost for pre-entry will be $40 per car which includes the transponder. Pre-entries must be received or post marked no later than Sept. 22. Afterwards the cost is $50 per car and $6 for transponder. Entry forms are posted on the website and also be available at the track. Enduro rules can be found on the website.



The Small Car Demo is for “Stock” demo cars. The event will pay a guaranteed minimum of $500, to win, $300 for second and $100 for third. Demo rules will follow that of the West End Fair. The cost to enter the Demo Derby is $25 per car which includes the driver.



Also, if the track receives 10 or more Big Car Demo Derby entries by September 22 then they too will be added. It will be $500 to win and $200 for second plus top three to receive trophies.



For additional news and updates log onto www.mahoningvalley-speedway.com or Facebook. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located just a few miles west of Lehighton on PA 443 and is adjacent to the Mahoning Valley Farmers Market.



