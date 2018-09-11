LVMS adding free wifi in Neon Garage, grab-and-go food option for South Point 400 NASCAR weekend

Las Vegas Motor Speedway is rolling out additional amenities for fans attending the NASCAR races during the South Point 400 weekend.

Fans who have Neon Garage passes for the special interactive area in the 1.5-mile superspeedway’s infield will be treated to free wireless Internet all weekend. Once inside the Neon Garage, attendees will be able to connect their wireless devices into a network set up specifically for those pass-holders.

Not only can fans enjoy seeing their favorite drivers up close and personal in the Neon Garage, watching the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series crews work on the cars and enjoy free entertainment, but they can more easily tap into social media channels thanks to the free wifi.

Ticketholders attending the weekend tripleheader also will have extra concession options during the races. The speedway is adding two Quick Pits – shaded bar areas complete with high-top bar tables – as well as a Splash N’ Go quick stop food station on the Club Level above the Section 2 grandstands.

Fans can take a break in the shade, lounge by the bars and grab a quick snack or food item during their visits to the track. The bars and food station will be located close to restrooms as well, giving fans a special area to relax and enjoy the races.

LVMS’s South Point 400 weekend begins with the Star Nursery 100 NASCAR K&N Series West race at the Dirt Track on Thursday, Sept. 13, before moving to the superspeedway for three consecutive days. The World of Westgate 200 Camping World Truck Series playoff race is set for Friday, with the DC Solar 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series event following on Saturday and the South Point 400 MENCS playoff kickoff capping the weekend’s racing on Sunday.

To order tickets or specialty passes for race weekend, call 1-800-644-4444 or log on to www.LVMS.com.

LVMS PR