Virginia is the Center of the Stock Car Racing World September 20th thru 22nd!

Race number 2 of the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup playoffs, what Dale Jr. says might be his ‘last’ time in a race car and one of America’s newest and fastest short tracks are all featured in three straight days and all in the Commonwealth of Virginia.



It all starts at one of NASCAR’s newest tracks, the 4/10ths mile Dominion Raceway located between Richmond and Washington DC just off of interstate 95. Thursday, September 20th’s Virginia Lottery 100 will feature the NASCAR Whelen All American Series presented by Papa John’s in one of the most anticipated events of the year.

“It’s a special Thursday night race, so no other tracks are racing; it give drivers from throughout the region an opportunity to race on this fast oval. Our regular drivers taking on the best in the business makes for a great event.”, stated Dominion Raceway General Manager Edwin Pardue. He went on to say, “Plus, through our marketing partnership with the Virginia Lottery; driver and broadcaster Hermie Sadler will be here to meet with the fans before the race.”



Friday night the scene shifts just south to the Richmond Raceway and the Go Bowling.com 250 for NASCAR’s Xfinity Series. In a NASCAR.com story Dale Earnhardt Jr. had this to say about the September 21st event, “It’s the only time I’m going to race a car this year. And it may be the last time I race a car,’’.



This incredible weekend will wrap up on Saturday night with the Federated Auto Parts 400, race number 2 in the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Playoffs. All the favorites and a few surprises will still be in the running for a coveted NASCAR Cup Championship. Few weekends on the calendar can compare.



Tickets for all three events are available at dominionraceway.com and richmondraceway.com.



Dominion Raceway PR