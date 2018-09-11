Will the ROVAL™ Throw a Curve in NASCAR’s Playoffs?

NASCAR’s “Big Three” of Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. won 17 of the season’s first 26 races. They're likely to be thrown for a curve, however, when the successful trio chases glory in the inaugural Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 Sept. 28-30 on the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL™. The cut-off race in the first round of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs will see drivers take on a 17-turn, 2.28-mile road course oval unlike anything else on the schedule.

In the lead-up to the Cup Series Playoffs' first-ever road-course race at NASCAR's newest track, here’s a look at how the series’ top three drivers have fared on road courses:

KYLE BUSCH: Four wins, 10 top-fives, 18 top-10s, 357 laps led

Four wins, 10 top-fives, 18 top-10s, 357 laps led KEVIN HARVICK: Two wins, nine top-fives, 18 top-10s, 161 laps led

Two wins, nine top-fives, 18 top-10s, 161 laps led MARTIN TRUEX JR.: Three wins, eight top-fives, 12 top-10s, 188 laps led

Fans from all 50 states and 12 foreign countries have already secured their tickets to the history-making Bank of America ROVAL™ 400. In recent weeks, Charlotte Motor Speedway crews have installed more than 112,000 square feet of synthetic turf on the speedway’s infield; erected an 80-foot-long, 22,000-pound infield pedestrian bridge and made significant improvements to high-traffic areas of the speedway’s concourse.

