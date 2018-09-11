Richmond Raceway Brings Back Iconic State of Virginia Trophy for the Federated Auto Parts 400

Richmond Raceway (Richmond) has brought back the iconic state of Virginia trophy for the Federated Auto Parts 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race on Sept. 22. The new trophy returns the historic wooden shape of the Commonwealth as the main component of the piece.

“Richmond Raceway is returning to our roots by bringing back the iconic wooden shape of Virginia trophy to the Federated Auto Parts 400 with a modern take on the Richmond classic,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “We are strong supporters of the Commonwealth of Virginia, and we wanted to honor our Racing Virginia heritage for our first-ever NASCAR Playoff Race Weekend. The new historic State of Virginia trophy is the perfect tie back to our dedicated entitlement partner Federated Auto Parts, who also calls the Commonwealth home.”

The new Federated Auto Parts 400 trophy is comprised of wood and an airbrushed metal. The wood represents our past, when the winner would receive a trophy made of solid wood in the shape of the Old Dominion. The metal represents the original Federated Auto Parts 400 that was used since the auto parts store became the entitlement sponsor of the September Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race date. Tying these two elements together has brought the Federated Auto Parts 400 trophy a new iconic, modern life with a base.

“It is only fitting that one of the most prestigious events on the NASCAR schedule would also have one of the coolest trophies in all of racing,” said J.R. Bishop, Director of Motorsports & Event Marketing for Federated Auto Parts. “As a Virginia-based company, Federated Auto Parts is proud of its partnership with the Richmond Raceway. With all the great improvements Dennis (Bickmeier) and his team have accomplished at the track, we know our members, customers and vendor partners will have another unforgettable race weekend.”

The combination of reinventing a Richmond tradition with a look towards the future makes for a one-of-a-kind creation, which pairs perfectly with the grand opening of the DC Solar FanGrounds, the track’s $30 million infield redevelopment project.

Richmond Raceway PR