Macon IL Speedway Races Canceled Due To Weather

Miserable weather conditions, with plenty of rainfall, have forced the cancelation of the Saturday, September 8th event at Macon Speedway. The $2,000 to win John Osman Memorial Street Stock event has been rescheduled for Saturday, September 15.

Saturday’s cancelation is just the second full cancelation at the track this season. One additional event was rained out after just a few heat races. So far, 19 nights of racing have been fully completed with just the next three Saturday nights remaining on the schedule.

The Saturday, September 15 program will be action packed with several divisions of racing action including the Decatur Building Trades Midwest Big Ten Pro Late Models, BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds, Midwest Big Ten Street Stocks, B-Mods, Sportsman, Hornets, KidModz, and Micros By Bailey Chassis.

Pit gates will open at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps will begin at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission will be $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

Macon Speedway PR