AMS opening camping facilities to Hurricane Florence evacuees

Atlanta Motor Speedway is opening its camping facilities to evacuees seeking refuge from Hurricane Florence.



The campgrounds, which are equipped to handle thousands of campers during the track’s annual NASCAR weekend, will again be made available free of charge for dry RV and tent campers in the Legends Campground.



After an overwhelming response in 2017 when the Speedway hosted more than 100 campers during Hurricane Irma, a limited number of camping spaces with water, power and sewer have been made available for a nominal fee of $20 per night in the Premier Campground.



Located adjacent to the campgrounds, AMS will also open The Rinnai Shower Station camper bath house, allowing evacuees free access to hot showers and restroom facilities during their stay.



Those interested in RV or tent camping in the free Legends campground at Atlanta Motor Speedway should enter the facility at Entrance "E" off GA Highway 19/41. The Legends Campground is on the right. From I-75 and GA Highway 20, campers should see signs to AMS and follow Lower Woolsey road to Entrance "H" and the Speedway Credential Building. Make a right into Speedway property and then another immediate right onto Richard Petty Boulevard. Follow Richard Petty Boulevard and turn left into Entrance "G". The Legends campground will be on the right.



The Premier Campground is located adjacent to the Legends campground and campers should enter the facility at the main entrance off GA Highway 19/41. The Premier Campground is on the left at the AMS security command post. From I-75 and GA Highway 20, campers should see signs to AMS and follow Lower Woolsey road to Entrance "H" and the Speedway Credential Building. Make a right into Speedway property and then another immediate right onto Richard Petty Boulevard. Follow Richard Petty Boulevard and turn left into Entrance "G". The Premier campground will be on the right.



Click here for a detailed map.



For on-site assistance or directions, visit the ticket office/gift store building. Atlanta Motor Speedway is located approximately 25 miles south of Atlanta on GA Highway 19/41 and approximately eight miles west of I-75 off of GA Highway 20.



For more information, contact Atlanta Motor Speedway at (770) 946-4211 or visit www.atlantamotorspeedway.com.

AMS PR