Seven local drivers highlight entry lists for NASCAR quartet at LVMS

The city of Las Vegas will be well-represented during four consecutive days of NASCAR racing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this week.

In addition to Kurt and Kyle Busch competing in Sunday’s South Point 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs kickoff race, five other local drivers will turn laps at LVMS over the course of the weekend. Spencer Gallagher is pulling double duty in Friday’s World of Westgate 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series playoff race and Saturday’s DC Solar 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series event at the 1.5-mile superspeedway, and Las Vegas natives Noah Gragson and Riley Herbst also are competing in the World of Westgate 200.

Brendan Gaughan is competing in the Star Nursery 100 NASCAR K&N Pro Series West race at the LVMS Dirt Track on Thursday night, while LVMS Bullring veteran Stan Mullis is getting his second NASCAR Xfinity Series start of the season in the DC Solar 300 on Saturday. There are tentatively 39 entries for the South Point 400 and DC Solar 300, with 37 entries lined up for the World of Westgate 200. See below for complete entry lists.

Gallagher is one of seven drivers running in at least two races this weekend, with Ross Chastain on tap to compete in all three events at the superspeedway. Christopher Bell (DC Solar 300/Star Nursery 100), Landon Cassill (South Point 400/DC Solar 300), Joey Gase (South Point 400/DC Solar 300), Timmy Hill (South Point 400/DC Solar 300), Brandon Jones (South Point 400/World of Westgate 200) and B.J. McLeod (South Point 400/DC Solar 300) are the other drivers doubling down in Las Vegas this week.

On-track action begins at the superspeedway at 2:05 p.m. Pacific Time on Thursday with a NCWTS practice session, and a second practice session for the trucks follows at 4:05 p.m. The grandstands will be open on Thursday, but the Neon Garage in the speedway’s infield will be closed.

Gates open at 10 a.m. on Friday for a busy day that will include South Point 400 and World of Westgate 200 qualifying and the World of Westgate 200 playoff race, and the track opens for action at 8 a.m. on Saturday for MENCS and Xfinity Series practice sessions and the DC Solar 300. The World of Westgate 200 begins at 6 p.m. on Friday, with the green flag for Saturday’s Boyd Gaming 300 set for 2 p.m.

Sunday’s race-day festivities begin at 7 a.m., with the driver and crew chief meeting set for 10 a.m. in the Neon Garage and driver introductions slated for 11:20 a.m. prior to the noon race start.

Various ticket packages, fun extras and special-access passes for LVMS’ second NASCAR weekend of the year are available at www.lvms.com or by calling 1-800-644-4444.

IMS PR