Homestead-Miami Speedway Announces New Community Champion Award

For 17 years Homestead-Miami Speedway has become synonymous with crowning NASCAR champions on the track. This year, the Speedway will be recognizing champions in the community as well.

As a way to salute South Floridians for their exceptional service, Homestead-Miami Speedway is launching the Community Champion Award. This award will be bestowed upon a nominee from each of three categories – teacher, volunteer and student – who goes above and beyond to make an impact in the community.

Nominations for the award can be submitted to the Speedway beginning today. To be considered for the award, nominees must reside, volunteer or teach in Miami-Dade, Broward, Monroe, Palm Beach, Collier or Lee County. For more information and to nominate someone for the Community Champion Award, please visit www.HomesteadMiamiSpeedway. com/CommunityChampion.

The award winners, along with ten finalists from each category, will be announced on October 15. Homestead-Miami Speedway will be making a donation to the organization/school of each winner of the Community Champion Award to help further their involvement in the community. In addition, the award winners will be honored on stage during Ford Championship Weekend, November 16-18. All ten finalists in each category will also receive tickets to Ford Championship Weekend.

“It’s exciting to be able to reward members of our community for their hard work while also providing them with additional resources to aid in their philanthropic efforts,” said Homestead-Miami President Matthew Becherer. “We have always strived to make a positive impact in the community, and this Community Champion Award allows us to achieve this goal. It also ensures that the exceptional work of South Florida’s community members is being properly recognized.”

Tickets for 2018 Ford Championship Weekend, which consists of the Ford EcoBoost 200 (NASCAR Camping World Truck series championship race), Ford EcoBoost 300 (NASCAR XFINITY series championship race) and Ford EcoBoost 400 (Monster Energy NASCAR Cup series championship race), are now available and can be purchased by calling (866) 409-RACE (7223) or visiting www. HomesteadMiamiSpeedway.com.

Homestead Miami Speedway PR